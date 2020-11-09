GOP chairwoman admits their lawsuits aren’t going to change the election outcome

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked Monday if she thought the “irregularities” alleged by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign would be enough to change the election outcomes. Her response: “Is it going to be enough? No…” She then immediately corrected herself on-camera to say, “We don’t know.”

McDaniel also said, “We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law.”

McDaniel’s press conference followed Senator Mitch McConnell‘s floor address Monday where he said President Donald J. Trump has “every right to look into allegations and request recounts.”

Asked about whether the "irregularities" alleged by the RNC and Trump campaign would change the election outcome, @GOPChairwoman says "Is it going to be enough? No."…before promptly correcting herself and saying "we don't know" and asking for more time. — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) November 9, 2020

We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law. pic.twitter.com/ALakqktQPQ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 9, 2020

“We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been uncovered.” –@GOPChairwoman pic.twitter.com/7bTnntGH8W — GOP (@GOP) November 9, 2020