GOP city clerk rips RNC Chair for ‘intentionally’ undermining the election process in Michigan

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel stated Friday night that 2,000 Republican ballots had been given to Democrats. City Clerk of Rochester Hills Tina Barton released the following video to debunk that statement.

“My name is Tina Barton. As a clerk, my job is to run the elections fairly and securely,” the video begins. “All ballots are and have been accounted for. There were no missing ballots. The accusation that 2,000 ballots were found is categorically false. As a Republican, I am disturbed that this is intentionally being mischaracterized to undermine the election process.”

Barton continued, “This was an isolated mistake that was quickly rectified once realized. Every voter should have completed confidence in our voting system. Every vote that was cast was counted accurately and there is a paper ballot backup. I stand by our reported results.”

