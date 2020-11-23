GOP election lawyer tells Michigan Republicans to do their job and certify Biden’s win

Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg, who helped former President George W. Bush win the Florida recount fight in 2000, is now telling his fellow party members to do their jobs and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

In an op-ed published in the Detroit Free Press, Ginsburg argues that there is simply no justification for refusing to certify Biden’s victory in a state that he won by more than 150,000 votes.

“Vice President Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes — a huge margin compared to the 537 votes that decided Florida two decades ago,” he writes. “Florida was about counting votes that determined who won. Michigan 2020 is about Trump trying to throw out 150,000 votes by claiming, without evidence, that wholesale fraud tainted the process.”

Ginsburg then warns Michigan Republicans of the damage they will be doing to the United States if they do not do their jobs.

“No doubt the two Republican members of the state board are under enormous pressure to delay certifying the election results, or even to vote against certification,” he concludes. “Their duty is clear, and tearing apart the norms of our democracy by disenfranchising their fellow Michiganders cannot be part of that duty. But that’s what they’ll be doing if they don’t meet as scheduled on Monday, and vote quickly to certify Michigan’s statewide results.”