GOP election lawyer tells Michigan Republicans to do their job and certify Biden’s win
Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg, who helped former President George W. Bush win the Florida recount fight in 2000, is now telling his fellow party members to do their jobs and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.
In an op-ed published in the Detroit Free Press, Ginsburg argues that there is simply no justification for refusing to certify Biden’s victory in a state that he won by more than 150,000 votes.
“Vice President Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes — a huge margin compared to the 537 votes that decided Florida two decades ago,” he writes. “Florida was about counting votes that determined who won. Michigan 2020 is about Trump trying to throw out 150,000 votes by claiming, without evidence, that wholesale fraud tainted the process.”
Ginsburg then warns Michigan Republicans of the damage they will be doing to the United States if they do not do their jobs.
“No doubt the two Republican members of the state board are under enormous pressure to delay certifying the election results, or even to vote against certification,” he concludes. “Their duty is clear, and tearing apart the norms of our democracy by disenfranchising their fellow Michiganders cannot be part of that duty. But that’s what they’ll be doing if they don’t meet as scheduled on Monday, and vote quickly to certify Michigan’s statewide results.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Hilarious clown car’: Critics slam Trump legal team as they throw right-wing attorney Sidney Powell under the bus
With the Trump campaign's amateurish, absurd, but nonetheless dangerous attempt to overturn the results of the November election continuing to flop in court, members of the president's legal team late Sunday issued a statement distancing themselves from right-wing attorney Sidney Powell after she spent the past several days peddling bizarre and entirely baseless claims of vote hacking involving Venezuela, Cuba, and "communist money."
Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is "practicing law on her own" and "is not a member of the Trump Legal Team," a statement that comes just days after Powell appeared at a press conference with Giuliani and Ellis at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., where the trio rambled on about a vast conspiracy against the president for which there is zero evidence.
2020 Election
Trump is trying to ‘monetize defeat’ by bilking fans for a personal ‘slush fund’: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Monday said that President Donald Trump likely knows he lost the 2020 presidential election but is taking one more opportunity to bilk his supporters for cash before leaving on January 20th.
Appearing on CNN, Dent argued that the president is already angling for a new grift after leaving the White House, and he's getting an early start on it by asking fans to donate to his legal defense fund.