GOP election lawyer tells Trump to let it go — the courts won’t help him out
On CNN Saturday, Ben Ginsberg — a Republican lawyer who was involved in the Bush v. Gore recount in 2000 — said that President Donald Trump’s legal challenges in Pennsylvania are futile, and courts are not going to help him throw the election this time.
“I don’t want to read the president’s tweets because they’ve been labeled as misinformation,” said anchor Alisyn Camerota. “I will summarize for you. He seems very upset about the ballots in Pennsylvania postmarked after — no, they were postmarked on Election Day but received in the three days after. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that was legal and legit. Is there a chance in Pennsylvania that the Supreme Court could reverse that?”
“Look, there’s always a chance, but I think it’s unlikely, because that would result in the disenfranchisement of a large number of voters who simply followed the directions they were given by election administrators,” said Ginsberg. “It would be a valid case for the Supreme Court to consider the whole idea of extending deadlines past Election Day, but not involving this election.”
