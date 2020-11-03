Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP governor breaks with Trump — and announces he voted for Joe Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

AFP photo of Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump received a rebuke from a member of his own party as an incumbent GOP governor announced he voted Joe Biden.

Former GOP governors including John Kasich and Tom Ridge have announced their support for the Democratic Party ticket, but no sitting Republican governor has come out against their party’s president.

On Election Day, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott told reporters he voted for Biden after leaving a polling place in Berlin, Vermont, according to Paul Heintz of Burlington’s alt-weekly Seven Days Vermont.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Former Clintonite says Democrats must go ‘scorched earth’ and embrace ‘voices of change’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Election Day 2020 is more than a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It is a character test for a nation as to what its present and future will be. Will the American people stumble into political and societal effluence as they did in 2016 by "electing" a fascist authoritarian, or will they instead choose to take the first steps toward rehabilitating their democracy?
Continue Reading

2020 Election

An election that lays bare America’s soul — and the rot goes well beyond Trump

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

As we stand on the precipice of election night, with the shadows of yet another deadly wave of COVID looming over us, our sense of collective dread continues to build.

How did it come to be that our president is himself sowing the seeds of fear and division, turning red states against blue states as the virus' death toll mounts across them all?

Should we be surprised? He told us, before we gave him the nuclear codes, that he was so adored that he could get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue. Perhaps we didn't think big enough about just how big a body count he would rack up in order to cling to power.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Backfire: Pot dispensary’s MAGA Election Day promotion goes up in smoke

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

An attempt by a marijuana dispensary of running a Donald Trump promotion backfired spectacularly on the business, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"Dr. Z Leaf, a medical cannabis franchise here owned by optometrist Robert Zoellner, offered an Election Day promotion that has bombed among many Tulsans and scared employees. The promotion, circulated widely on social media, promised discounts to customers who came to the dispensary wearing Make American Great Again or other Trump gear," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE