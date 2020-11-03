GOP governor breaks with Trump — and announces he voted for Joe Biden
President Donald Trump received a rebuke from a member of his own party as an incumbent GOP governor announced he voted Joe Biden.
Former GOP governors including John Kasich and Tom Ridge have announced their support for the Democratic Party ticket, but no sitting Republican governor has come out against their party’s president.
On Election Day, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott told reporters he voted for Biden after leaving a polling place in Berlin, Vermont, according to Paul Heintz of Burlington’s alt-weekly Seven Days Vermont.
Here @GovPhilScott is speaking to reporters outside the Berlin, Vt., town offices, where he just cast his ballot. pic.twitter.com/myXCEOLIWQ
— Paul Heintz (@paulheintz) November 3, 2020
