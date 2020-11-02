GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’
The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.
“Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest,” anchor Chris Cuomo said. “He says this could be the last week of America as we know it.”
new york times columnist and author of “thank you for being late,” tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>
“Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power,” Friedman said. “That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don’t have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history.”
“I believe the stress out of that, the economic and the violence of that could be just terrible. So I’m praying that doesn’t happen, but I think that we have to realize that given the extreme nature of this president, given the fact that he has no bottom, it’s very clear, as I said the other night, you know, Al Gore when he lost in a very close ultimately Supreme Court decided vote, he took a bullet for the country. Donald Trump will put a bullet into the country. If you don’t think that’s true, then you haven’t been paying attention the last four years,” he explained.
“You know, in terms of what decides the transfer here, I don’t really think it’s on Trump. I don’t think it’s fair on one level to put it on him because we all know what his capabilities are. It’s on his party,” Cuomo said. “And it was interesting for me to hear former governor Kasich say ‘I think the party will step up.’ Where does that confidence come from? We have never seen Republicans swallow the kind of manure we have with a big smile on their face for the last few years,” Cuomo said.
“You know, sadly Crhis The Republican Party under Trump has become a giant political brothel that basically rents itself out by the night to whoever will energize its base,” he replied. “Whether it was Sarah Palin or the Tea Party or Trump. And unfortunately for the last few years the red light has always been on,” Friedman replied.
Watch:
2020 Election
GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’
The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.
"Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest," anchor Chris Cuomo said. "He says this could be the last week of America as we know it."
new york times columnist and author of "thank you for being late," tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>
"Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power," Friedman said. "That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history."
2020 Election
Lester Holt warns of voting ‘powder keg’ in election eve address: ‘This is a deep breath moment’
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt on Monday had a message to viewers on the stakes of the 2020 election.
"At about this time tomorrow evening the first polls in the 2020 election will begin to close," Holt noted. "If that just gave you a knot in your stomach, it's ok, me too."
"Let's face it, this campaign has often felt like a powder keg with a fuse burning down to November 3rd and it's allowed our minds to sometimes drift into dark places about potential for violence and whether the outcome will be accepted," he continued.
"This is a deep breath moment. We will need all of our collective patience and critical think skills tomorrow. Yes, democracy is messy, but we have got to let it work. If not for ourselves, then for our children, who you know are watching us," he explained.
2020 Election
Republicans blasted for ‘mass disenfranchisement’ for voter suppression legal wrangling
On Monday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are gearing up for an unprecedented legal challenge to the results of the presidential election — triggering outrage from voting rights attorneys.
"Both sides expect Mr. Trump and his allies to try again to disqualify late-arriving ballots in the emerging center of the legal fight, Pennsylvania, after the state’s high court rejected a previous attempt and the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal," reported Jim Rutenberg, Michael Schmidt, Nick Corasaniti, and Peter Baker. "The scale of the Republican effort is beyond any that longtime civil rights lawyers said they could recall, and they, along with lawyers for the Democrats, said they were ready to meet Mr. Trump’s lawyers in court."