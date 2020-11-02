GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’

The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.

“Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest,” anchor Chris Cuomo said. “He says this could be the last week of America as we know it.”

new york times columnist and author of “thank you for being late,” tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>

“Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power,” Friedman said. “That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don’t have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history.”

“I believe the stress out of that, the economic and the violence of that could be just terrible. So I’m praying that doesn’t happen, but I think that we have to realize that given the extreme nature of this president, given the fact that he has no bottom, it’s very clear, as I said the other night, you know, Al Gore when he lost in a very close ultimately Supreme Court decided vote, he took a bullet for the country. Donald Trump will put a bullet into the country. If you don’t think that’s true, then you haven’t been paying attention the last four years,” he explained.

“You know, in terms of what decides the transfer here, I don’t really think it’s on Trump. I don’t think it’s fair on one level to put it on him because we all know what his capabilities are. It’s on his party,” Cuomo said. “And it was interesting for me to hear former governor Kasich say ‘I think the party will step up.’ Where does that confidence come from? We have never seen Republicans swallow the kind of manure we have with a big smile on their face for the last few years,” Cuomo said.

“You know, sadly Crhis The Republican Party under Trump has become a giant political brothel that basically rents itself out by the night to whoever will energize its base,” he replied. “Whether it was Sarah Palin or the Tea Party or Trump. And unfortunately for the last few years the red light has always been on,” Friedman replied.

Watch: