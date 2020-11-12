GOP House leader refuses to acknowledge Biden victory: I ‘don’t know if he’ll be president’

On Thursday, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, saying that he doesn’t “know” whether Biden will be president next year.

Latest insanity from Hill Republicans: House @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy says about President-elect @JoeBiden — I "don't know if he'll be president January 20." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020

McCarthy joins the ranks of several prominent Republicans who are not yet acknowledging Biden as the winner, even though he has a functionally recount-proof lead in several key states including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

President Donald Trump has likewise refused to concede the election or begin the transition process, and his campaign is still in court with several challenges to various ballots.