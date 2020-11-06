GOP official asked if they actually believe the election was stolen — and the response was hilarious: report

Donald Trump’s family and campaign have been frantically attempting to cast doubt on the election outcomes, as major networks appear close to calling the race for Joe Biden.

In response, Trump’s campaign has launched a series of lawsuits, but have yet to receive any legal remedy that may result in a different outcome.

Elaina Plott, national political reporter for The New York Times asked one GOP official if they personally believe the election had been stolen.

“As someone desperately searching for proof, my answer is no,” the official reportedly replied.