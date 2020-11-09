GOP senator busted in lie after he says he couldn’t come to Washington before his results were certified

On Monday, justifying the Trump administration’s refusal to begin the transition process, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) claimed that he himself wasn’t allowed to attend the Senate orientation for new members in 2018 because his own results had not been certified.

.@SenRickScott reflecting on his own recounts: “They didn’t let me come up here. Schumer made sure I couldn’t come up here and do the orientation until after the recounts were done even though I won by 54,000 ballots on election night.” — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 9, 2020

There’s just one problem: that’s not true. Scott did attend the orientation with all the other incoming Republican freshmen. And although his actual swearing-in ceremony was delayed, that was not because his results hadn’t been finalized; it was because he wanted to wait until his term as governor had officially concluded.

Congressional reporter Samantha-Jo Roth swiftly pointed out that, in fact, there is public video of Scott at the orientation.

FACT CHECK – FALSE. @SenRickScott came to DC and did his freshman orientation with every other GOP Senator on November 14, 2018. This was before Florida elections officials confirmed Scott's victory on November 18, 2018. https://t.co/qZxclbfoMc pic.twitter.com/XdXWw3q9Q9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 9, 2020

