Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator profited off stocks in defense contractor while passing legislation to benefit them: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Senators David Perdue. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made a series of well-timed stock trades in a defense contractor, while chairing a subcommittee instrumental to getting favors to them passed in the omnibus Pentagon budget.

“In January 2019, Perdue was named as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower,” reported Sam Brodey. “It was good home-state politics for Perdue: Georgia is home to one of the most important Naval facilities on the East Coast, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. And his appointment was seen as a win for the submarine segment of the Navy, with trade publications calling it a ‘coup’ for submariners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But in the month before he took over the job, Perdue did something unusual: he acquired up to $190,000 worth of stock in BWX Technologies, a company he had never invested in before,” said the report. “The Virginia-based firm had lucrative contracts with the U.S. Navy to develop high-tech components for its fleet of nuclear submarines — and it was looking to expand that business when lawmakers took on the 2019 version of the sweeping annual legislation that sets funding benchmarks for the U.S. military, called the National Defense Authorization Act.”

“Perdue would have a key role in shaping the NDAA as Seapower chairman, and later as one of the few lawmakers hand-picked by party leadership to hammer out the final version of the bill between the House and Senate,” said the report. “By the time the bill passed the Senate in June, Perdue touted several wins — one of which was securing $4.7 billion for Virginia-class submarines. As it happens, BWX is one of two to three vendors with Pentagon contracts to design and make key parts for Virginia-class submarines, including nuclear reactors that power them and the systems that launch missiles from the submarines.”

The senator’s campaign has denied any misconduct, alleging that he does not personally manage his stock portfolio.

Perdue is in a close contest with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in one of two Senate runoffs to take place in Georgia at the beginning of next year. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Perdue’s fellow Georgia senator, has also been accused of improper stock investments timed to classified briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, although she too maintains she doesn’t personally oversee her investments and a federal ethics investigation has not accused her of criminal behavior.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator profited off stocks in defense contractor while passing legislation to benefit them: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made a series of well-timed stock trades in a defense contractor, while chairing a subcommittee instrumental to getting favors to them passed in the omnibus Pentagon budget.

"In January 2019, Perdue was named as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower," reported Sam Brodey. "It was good home-state politics for Perdue: Georgia is home to one of the most important Naval facilities on the East Coast, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. And his appointment was seen as a win for the submarine segment of the Navy, with trade publications calling it a 'coup' for submariners."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chuck Grassley’s COVID infection jeopardizes McConnell’s last round of judicial votes: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the COVID diagnosis of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) could complicate efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through one last round of right-wing federal judge confirmations.

"At risk are several judicial nominations, threatening to limit McConnell’s transformation of the federal courts under Trump. Grassley’s absence prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a business meeting Thursday where several nominations might have been advanced," reported Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim and Karoun Demirjian. "Six federal district judge nominees are awaiting floor votes, and the Judiciary Committee has held a hearing on four Trump judicial nominees beyond that."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Name me one’: Ex-Trump aide flops after being asked to name a single valid lawsuit from the president

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A former White House aid to President Donald Trump struggled to answer basic questions about the lawsuits pending that he said he believes should continue "to play out."

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Wednesday, former Trump senior aide Ja'ron Smith explained that he believes the lawsuits should play out before the election is ultimately called. But when it came to specifics about what lawsuits and why, Smith backtracked, saying that he's really not paying much attention.

"I think we should just let the nation kind of run its course on the investigations and lawsuits on dealing with the vote, and once that's decided, we can confirm it," Smith said. "You know, I think if the election was leaning in Trump's direction, we would want to run the course and make sure that every vote that was cast was appropriate."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE