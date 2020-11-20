Hairstylists explain the lesson that should be learned from Rudy Giuliani’s disastrous TV appearance
Like many viewers, hairstylists watched in horror as brownish-colored hair dye, or maybe even makeup or remnants of a spray tan, dripped down the sides of Rudy Giuliani’s head on national television. Serving as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and lead counsel over his post-election legal battle, Giuliani spewed more baseless claims based on conspiracy theories as he sweated and dripped at the podium.
But despite the seemingly awkward visual, a new editorial published by The Daily Beast highlights the lesson that can be learned from Giuliani’s disastrous press conference. Multiple hairstylists have weighed in on what they witnessed as they shared their takeaways.
“We saw it,” said Patti O’Gara, a Blackstones colorist and educator told the publication. “It was a collective ‘Ewwww.’ We were like, ‘It’s just so gross and it won’t stop dripping.'”
Another stylist, Mirko Vergani, creative color director at The Drawing Room New York salon, also echoed similar sentiments saying: “I watched it, and I was like, ‘How can this person work in politics and appear on TV like this?’ It was kind of funny. It looked really weird. Also, whoever applied the dye put in way too much and did not blend it properly. It was a big dark patch, and then we saw what happened.”
However, most stylists agree that it is time for Giuliani to let go of the hair antics and embrace a more natural look. Based on the hairstylists’ remarks, the latest debacle is actually making it harder for people to take Giuliani seriously.
“He would look better if he did let it go gray and have a more appropriate haircut, and he would look better if he didn’t spray tan himself, and if he wasn’t orange. But it won’t happen. He hasn’t changed his hair, no matter how much fun is made of it or how much the wind f**ks it up. This is his look. That’s why everyone can play him at Halloween. He’s like a guy in costume.”
That sentiments could also be said about the legal battle he is embroiled in. Instead of influencing Trump’s antics, it might be beneficial to embrace what is likely to come. Based on the results of the election, Trump has lost the presidency and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
