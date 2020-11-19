Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Heartlessness mixed with political power’: Trump admin rejected plan to provide mental healthcare to separated families

Published

4 mins ago

on

Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Along with pushing the White House immigration policy which resulted in the separation of more than 5,400 children from their parents and guardians, policy adviser Stephen Miller pressured U.S. Justice Department lawyers out of accepting a settlement in 2019 which would have quickly connected reunified families with mental health services to help them heal from the trauma imposed by the Trump administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

As NBC News reported Thursday, after months of negotiations, lawyers from the DOJ and the pro bono public interest law firm Public Counsel reached an agreement in October 2019, under which the federal government would pay $8 million for the counseling of migrant families.

“Many of these children thought their parents had deliberately abandoned them. The longer that trauma goes unredressed, the more severe the consequences.”
—Mark Rosenbaum, Public Counsel
According to three administration officials who spoke to NBC, the Office of White House Counsel rejected the deal after discussing it with Miller.

“Ultimately, it was Stephen who prevailed,” one official, who requested anonymity, told NBC. “He squashed it.”

The White House’s refusal to accept the deal resulted in a six-month delay in getting hundreds of children and their parents mental health services, after an ordeal which, as a federal watchdog report said last year, left hundreds of children exhibiting “fear, feelings of abandonment, and post-traumatic stress” and parents suffering “elevated levels of mental distress.”

“Many of these children thought their parents had deliberately abandoned them,” Mark Rosenbaum, a lawyer who represented the families for Public Counsel, told NBC. “The longer that trauma goes unredressed, the more severe the consequences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay in reaching an agreement added months of time when “mothers and children and families continued to suffer, without redress, from the trauma imposed by the government,” Amy Lally, an attorney with the law firm Sidley Austin, which also represented separated family, told the outlet.

A month after the White House rejected the deal, the administration appealed a federal judge’s order that the government pay for mental healthcare for the families, adding to the delay. The appeal was ultimately unsuccessful and in March 2020 the government was ordered to award a nonprofit organization, Seneca Family of Agencies, a $14 million contract to counsel the families.

The group has so far worked with more than 500 families who were reunified, but according to NBC, many were not able to receive care because they were deported by the Trump administration during the prolonged negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story provoked outrage on social media on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heartlessness mixed with political power is the most dangerous thing in the world,” tweeted author and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.

Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.

"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans rush to install conservative nominees who will outlast Trump: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

In the run-up to Joe Biden taking over the role of the presidency, Republicans are moving to install a series of conservative nominees who will outlast President Trump, POLITICO reports.

"The effort played out in dramatic fashion this week, as Senate Republicans tried to muscle Judy Shelton onto the Fed by the narrowest of margins but fell short amid senators’ absences from the coronavirus. They’re also plotting a confirmation vote for Christopher Waller, Trump’s less controversial Fed pick," POLITICO's Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett write. "The last-minute push to confirm Shelton, Waller and others is a key part of the Senate GOP’s bid to wield power in the dwindling days of a Republican presidency — even if most in the party still won’t acknowledge Biden’s victory."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

He tried to reach out to Trump supporters to unify the country — it didn’t go well

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden is desperately trying to bring America back together after President Donald Trump spent the past five years trying to drive people apart. Biden maintains that there are far more things that unite us than divides us. But anyone who has tried to "unify" with Republicans knows it can be difficult, if not impossible.

New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali tried it. Writing Thursday he described The Quran, which "asks Muslims to respond to disagreements and arguments 'in a better way' and to 'repel evil with good.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE