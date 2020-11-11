‘He’ll burn down the house’: Ex-Trump Org exec says president will do anything to ensure he’s not a loser
Ex-Trump Organization executive Barbara Res appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to offer her grave concerns regarding President Donald J. Trump’s refusal to admit defeat and offer a peaceful transfer of power.
“He can’t deal with losing. The notion of being a loser is something that he couldn’t possibly conceive or believe,” Res said. “I don’t think he believes that he’s a loser quite yet. I think he’s so angry that all the plans he set up to make sure to guarantee him a win for one thing, the voter suppression which he had going all over the country with his Republicans and the Post Office, he is in shock he didn’t win.”
Res said she believed he knew “he was going to win. So now, it’s a matter of — and again, I’m not sure that he’s convinced he didn’t win, but based on his logic — it’s a matter of resisting this loss, as it were, from the victory of [President-elect Joe] Biden and he’ll do anything … if all else fails, he’ll burn down the house … I think the silence is what concerns me because this is still a person who reels in an extraordinary amount of power, and I think that we have a checkered record when we talk about institutions keeping Donald Trump in check, quite frankly.”
2020 Election
Trump supporter whines in affidavit she was called ‘Karen’ by poll watcher — and it was ‘voter intimidation’
President Donald Trump has been protesting the election of President-elect Joe Biden while also looking for examples of voter fraud to confirm his complaints and the Washington Post has some hilarious examples.
What they've managed to come up with, however, hasn't worked out very well. Trump lost all of his lawsuits, attempting to stop ballots from being counted. The only lawsuit he has managed to win is when he asked that the GOP ballot-counting observers be able to stand closer to the table while ballots were being tallied. He touted this as a huge win for his campaign.
‘Crazy thing going on inside that White House’: Retired General says Trump loyalists want to stage a coup
A four-star United States retired general is sounding the alarm on key national security concerns after President Donald J. Trump shakes up the Pentagon staff less than one week after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
"I have been shot at a lot and nearly killed a bunch of times," said Gen. Barry Richard McCaffrey (ret.). "I'm not an alarmist. I stay cool under pressure. Mark me down as alarmed. I just listened to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) -- wonderful, experienced, mature guy -- say this is just payback to [Mark] Esper not being a loyalist. I don't believe it. We're watching a setup of some people who are unqualified for office to be in control of the 2.1 million men and women of the armed forces."