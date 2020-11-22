Here are the 9 Republicans daring to tell Trump the election is over and it’s time to go

Republicans have taken a sharp turn away from departing President Donald J. Trump over the past 72 hours – and what they’re saying speaks volumes to their commitment post-election.

The Washington Post‘s Amy Gardner reported on Sunday, “Ever so slowly, Republicans are starting to say it’s over. Here’s a compilation from the past 72 hours.”

The compilation consists of Michigan Senate Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who said in a joint statement, “We have not been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.”

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday, “If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “The numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said, “Quite frankly, the conduct of the President’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn this election,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”

“Based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud – because there are legal consequences for lying to judges,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said, “I assume Joe Biden is going to win, because I think it’s very unlikely that we’re going to find 20,000 cases of fraud.”

To sum up the mood of the latest comments by Republicans, conservative election law expert Rick Esenberg offered, “I think it’s highly unlikely that the issue could result in a change of the outcome.”