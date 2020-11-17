Here’s the definitive debunking of Trump’s ‘voter fraud’ conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump has been falsely claiming for several days that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him because of mass voter fraud committed by Democrats living in deep-blue cities.

However, CNN polling expert Harry Enten has taken a look at the numbers and has concluded that cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit were not what put President-elect Joe Biden over the top.

Rather, he writes, it was the deterioration in support for Trump in suburban counties that doomed his re-election bid.

“Look at the counties surrounding Wayne County (where Detroit is located) as well as the places in Wayne outside of Detroit,” Enten writes. “Biden saw a 25 percent increase in his vote share, while Trump’s vote share increased by just 15 percent. That alone was worth a net of more than 120,000 votes for Biden’s margin over Trump compared with Clinton and 2016.”

Enten similarly shows how the increase in suburban votes for Biden in the counties surrounding Philadelphia and Milwaukee were more than enough to give him a win over Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, respectively.

“The bottom line is that all these numbers make sense and tell a consistent story: Biden won because he was able to build on the traditional Democratic strength in the big cities by expanding his support into the suburban areas right outside of them,” Enten concludes. “There wasn’t any grand conspiracy by big city machines. Trump simply got beat because suburban voters were tired of him.”