Here’s what America is losing as Joe Biden transition is delayed
This country is closing in on two weeks since outgoing President Donald Trump was defeated at the polls. President-elect Joe Biden has only widened his lead since then, amassing 5 million more votes than the incumbent. He has far surpassed Trump in electoral votes with 290 at this writing and is on track for 306.Trump still refuses to concede. But what is far worse are the actions he has taken in the aftermath of the election. Precious days are slipping away as Trump obstinately forbids his administration from cooperating with the Biden transition team.Biden has been blocked from the daily pre…
Newsmax chief says he’d welcome Trump to his cable channel but ‘we don’t want to be Trump TV’
All the talk about Donald Trump going from the White House to cable TV mogul doesn’t mean the president is going to take over Palm Beach County-based Newsmax and turn it into Trump TV.“I would welcome the president’s involvement in the channel,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Friday in a telephone interview.But even for the longtime Trump friend there are limits. “We don’t want to be Trump TV. We want to be Newsmax.”Newsmax, headquartered in Boca Raton, is so pro-Trump that it doesn’t recognize Joe Biden as the president elect, something done by every major news organization in the country... (more…)
Pro-Trump ‘voter integrity’ group that is calling voters in 6 states has ties to White House
PHILADELPHIA — Elections officials across the United States say they have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would affect the outcome of the presidential election, but a new group supporting President Donald Trump is cold-calling thousands of people in Pennsylvania and elsewhere and asking them if they voted in an apparent attempt to find instances of misconduct.The effort has ties directly to the White House — including a controversial senior adviser there — and is feeding information to the Trump campaign’s legal team.The “Voter Integrity Fund” is run by government employees an... (more…)
Trump and GOP rush to ‘quietly pack the FEC with partisans’ after election: watchdog
The FEC has been without a quorum for most of the last 14 months, preventing it from holding meetings and enforcing laws throughout nearly the entire presidential campaign. The commission faces a backlog of more than 350 matters, according to Ellen Weintraub, the lone Democratic commissioner.