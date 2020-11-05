Here’s what the media is getting wrong about the Latino vote in 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be inching toward victory as counting continues in several key states that could put him over 270 electoral votes, the threshold needed to win the Electoral College and take the White House. President Trump and his supporters, meanwhile, have attacked the process and falsely claimed Democrats are stealing the election, and the Trump campaign has launched a barrage of legal challenges in swing states related to ballot counting. With the results closer than many pollsters had predicted, Democracy Now! co-host Juan González says “a false narrative” is taking root that Latinx voters were primarily to blame for the weak Democratic result. “The main story is that people of color, especially Latinos, flocked to the polls in numbers that far exceeded what the experts had expected, while the total number of votes cast by white Americans barely increased from the last presidential election,” says González. “How come none of the experts are asking why white voters underperformed the Democratic Party?”
Trump issues bizarre all-caps statement claiming ‘I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION’ unless you count ‘THE ILLEGAL’ votes
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a bizarre all-caps statement claiming that he will win the 2020 presidential election unless "illegal" votes are counted.
"IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION!" the president said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. "IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!"
The statement appears to be an effort to resolve in inherent contradiction in the Trump campaign's twin demands that they halt vote counting in states where he is currently winning, while also continuing vote counting in states where he faces a deficit with Democratic rival Joe Biden.
‘This is a tsunami… pay attention’: With all eyes on election results, experts horrified as COVID-19 hits new record
With much of the nation's attention understandably consumed by developments in the high-stakes presidential election, the United States on Wednesday reported a daily record of more than 104,000 new Covid-19 infections, the latest alarming indication that—far from President Donald Trump's repeated insistence that the virus is fading away—the deadly pandemic is only getting worse as the winter months approach.
"The count that worries me? Over 100,000 Covid-19 cases yesterday," Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves tweeted Thursday morning. "Deaths up 21%. There has been silence on this from the White House and the Dems. This is a tsunami. Washing over us. Pay attention."
Here are 3 reasons why Biden flipped Michigan and Wisconsin
On Wednesday, November 4 — the day after the 2020 presidential election — the Associated Press reported that former Vice President Joe Biden flipped two of the midwestern Rust Belt states that President Donald Trump had won in 2016: Michigan and Wisconsin. Journalist Tim Alberta, in an article published in Politico around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, analyzes Biden's victories in those states.
In 2016, Trump won Ohio — a Rust Belt state that went to President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 — and Trump won it again in 2020. Trump's victory in Ohio wasn't terribly surprising: of all the Rust Belt states, Ohio is the heaviest lift for Democrats. But the fact that Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin was much bigger news. Those were two states that had been going Democratic in presidential elections before 2016, and Trump's win in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as in Pennsylvania four years ago was a political shocker.