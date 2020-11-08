‘Horrible human’ Megyn Kelly buried for bitter response to Biden’s call for unity: ‘Didn’t we cancel you?’
Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly was buried in derision on Sunday after she responded to a tweet from President-elect Joe Biden calling for national unity with a snotty comment about him living in a basement.
Kelly who left Fox and signed with NBC for a $69 million deal, only to be booted early for controversial comments and low ratings, has since moved on to podcasting and tweeting commentary to her 2.5 million followers.
Saturday night, the newly elected Biden tweeted “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America,” to which Kelly responded, “Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year” that echoed a failed talking point of the Trump campaign.
Twitter commenters were quick to call out Kelly with one reminding her, “Didn’t we cancel you?”
You can see more of that below:
Stop.
— Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) November 8, 2020
You are truly pathetic
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2020
Maybe we should each ask ourselves how are we helping to heal the nation and get past the meanness and insults?
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2020
Didn’t we cancel you?
— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) November 8, 2020
Written like a woman who was so horrible a TV network paid her millions just to go away.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 8, 2020
Written like someone who's been in a basement for two years because nobody will hire her.
— I Won't Back Down To Trumpism (@WhiteHouseWacko) November 8, 2020
I typically appreciate your commentary but this is outright rude. This is the shitty commentary he’s trying to stop.
— Justin Thomas (@jtdoc87) November 8, 2020
Written like a white lady who defends black face and was fired from NBC for her toxic comments.
See how this works, Megyn?https://t.co/x0QWAYkbII
— Social✽Fly (Gov Cuomo's #StayAtHome Girlfriend) (@socflyny) November 8, 2020
Written like a woman who's bitter and unemployed.
— M.D. Lafrance (@MD_Lafrance) November 8, 2020
The hell is wrong with you?
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 8, 2020
Ah yes, how offensive to have a president that sends uplifting and aspirational messages that try to unite us.
I guess the all caps tweets about how people who oppose him are human scum were preferable
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 8, 2020
I remember the time Megyn Kelly said pepper spray was a condiment.
— Sean Seeräuber (@raffine9) November 8, 2020
Maybe a good time for everyone with influence to try leading by example.
That means responsibility for what we each write. Respectfully, @megynkelly, you can do better.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 8, 2020
Written like Alex Jones’ best girl. pic.twitter.com/j1MpaB7end
— Tha Gooch ❤️🦍🦞📺🎥 (@Triple3Eternal) November 8, 2020
Written like a woman who has been rejected by her industry for being terrible at her job.
We will never forget how shitty you were to Obama.
Looking forward to watching you become the next Ann Coulter, Megyn. pic.twitter.com/QoOgpiShSK
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2020
Written like a woman who deserved being fired by her network for being a horrible human.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 8, 2020
