'Horrible human' Megyn Kelly buried for bitter response to Biden's call for unity: 'Didn't we cancel you?'

Published

29 mins ago

on

Commentary
Megyn Kelly (NBC/screen grab)

Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly was buried in derision on Sunday after she responded to a tweet from President-elect Joe Biden calling for national unity with a snotty comment about him living in a basement.

Kelly who left Fox and signed with NBC for a $69 million deal, only to be booted early for controversial comments and low ratings, has since moved on to podcasting and tweeting commentary to her 2.5 million followers.

Saturday night, the newly elected Biden tweeted “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America,” to which Kelly responded, “Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year” that echoed a failed talking point of the Trump campaign.

Twitter commenters were quick to call out Kelly with one reminding her, “Didn’t we cancel you?”

You can see more of that below:

