How California’s history was shaped by Larry Itliong and other Filipino Americans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Larry Itliong was one of the most important Filipino American activists and a founding figure in the California labor movement. Yet his influence on the Central Valley is one that often gets lost in popular retellings of California history.“Honestly, people didn’t want to learn about him,” said Marie Mallare-Jimenez, professor of ethnic studies at California State University, Sacramento.Many know who Cesar Chavez is and have heard of the United Farm Workers union that he headed. What many are less familiar with is that it was actually Itliong who reached out to Chavez to c…
Evangelical pastor explains why nobody understands Trump voters
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.
‘He won because…’ — Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory
President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.
"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.
Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases -- though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.
John Bolton rips election fraud claim: ‘A conspiracy so vast and so successful that there’s no evidence of it’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday threw cold water on the idea that Democrats had conspired to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
"I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think that, in fact, Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless," Bolton told ABC's Martha Raddatz.
The former ambassador noted that Trump's lawsuits have "failed consistently" to overturn the election results.
"Where's the evidence?" he wondered. "I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer, there isn't any evidence."