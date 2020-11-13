‘I have never seen this before’: Legal expert stunned by argument in latest Trump voter fraud lawsuit
A lawsuit filed by Trump voters in Pennsylvania has taken a novel approach by asking the courts to delay certification of the state’s election results — and then promising to deliver evidence that would justify that decision in a future lawsuit.
Election law attorney Marc Elias on Friday flagged what he believes is an unprecedented argument in a Pennsylvania voter fraud lawsuit in which the plaintiffs say they “intend” to provide proof of their claims at some point in the future.
“Voters are currently compiling analytical evidence of illegal voting from data they already have and are in the process of obtaining,” the lawsuit states. “They intend to produce this evidence at the evidentiary hearing to establish that sufficient illegal ballots were included in the results.”
As Elias notes, lawsuits filed to stop elections from being certified are supposed to rely on actual evidence rather than promises to produce such evidence at a future date.
“I must say, I have never seen this before,” he comments. “Typically, you have evidence first and then file a lawsuit.”
Read the whole excerpt below.
I must say, I have never seen this before. Typically, you have evidence first and then file a lawsuit.
From the PA lawsuit filed by voters to stop certification⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vGZKUYukJ6
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 13, 2020
2020 Election
Republican consumer sentiment plunges after Trump defeat: survey
Sentiment among Republican consumers plunged this month after US President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term, according to a survey released Friday.
Fears rise that surging Covid-19 cases will worsen the economy also hit the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index which fell to 77.0 early this month, a worse-than-expected drop of nearly six percent from October.
Consumers' views of the current situation and expectations for the future also declined, the survey showed.
The survey's chief economist Richard Curtin tied the swing to the November 3 election in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeated Trump.
2020 Election
‘Full dictator look’: Internet wonders if Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on White House lawn
Is President Donald Trump building as moat around the White House? That's just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
"A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk," the pool report reads. "And as noted previously, there's lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park."
Trump over the past few weeks did have "unscalable" fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
2020 Election
Mental health experts: Donald Trump’s been out of sight because he’s been out of his mind
What is Donald Trump doing right now? He has not spoken in public for several days, though he and his wife posed for a Veterans Day photo-op at Arlington Cemetary. The White House is still barricaded within a “non-scalable” fence, similar to the one it erected when the president went into bunker mode in June. There are ominous firings within the Pentagon, lots of ALL-CAPS “tweets”, reports that Jared Kushner and other insiders have tried to talk him into conceding, and even one report that he is devouring fast food.