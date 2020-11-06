Quantcast
‘I’d put the heads on pikes’: Former Trump adviser calls for beheading of Fauci and FBI chief

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci (AFP)

In the middle of a tense election battle in which fears of right-wing militia violence are already running high, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon took the incendiary rhetoric to a dangerous new level Thursday by suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded as a “warning to federal bureaucrats.”

During an episode of Bannon’s online show “War Room: Pandemic” that was shared widely on social media, the far-right provocateur said Trump should fire both Fauci and Wray if he secures a second term in the White House.

“Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man,” said Bannon, who is out on bail after being arrested in August for his role in a fraud and money laundering scheme. “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you’re gone—time to stop playing games.”

Jack Maxey, Bannon’s co-host, followed the former Trump adviser’s comments by noting that “just yesterday, there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia.”

“That’s how you won the revolution,” Bannon responded. “No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war.”

Watch:

“Former top White House aide is advocating for the murder of two government officials for being disloyal to Donald Trump,” HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte tweeted in response to Bannon’s remarks.

The video of Bannon’s comments was live on Facebook for at least 10 hours and had racked up nearly 200,000 views before it was finally removed on Thursday. YouTube also removed the video Thursday night for violating its policy against “inciting violence” and Twitter permanently banned Bannon’s “War Room” account.

As The Guardian reported Thursday, “There has been mounting concern over the risk of violence following this week’s U.S. elections, amid highly inflammatory rhetoric from Trump and his allies, who have falsely said Democrats are trying to ‘steal the election.'”

“Philadelphia police arrested two men who were allegedly involved in a plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night. Police were tipped off, possibly from a concerned family member of one of the men,” The Guardian noted. “The moves against Bannon came hours after Facebook banned ‘Stop the Steal,’ a group involved in organizing protests this weekend throughout the U.S. against the presidential vote count. One post, shared by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, declared: ‘Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets.'”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Concede is spelled with a C’: The internet delivers bad news to Trump after Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and cautious celebrations broke out online.

If the former vice president wins the state, which still has thousands of mail-in ballots to count -- which have broken heavily for the Democratic challenger -- then Trump cannot reach the 270 electoral votes necessary for re-election.

Trump and his children claimed Wednesday that they had won Pennsylvania, before all the votes had counted, and made baseless allegations about election fraud, but his Election Day lead has vanished as the votes cast earlier have been counted since polls closed.

Trump aides plotting an ‘intervention’ to tell him he has no hope of winning: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said on Friday that White House aides are having discussions about how to stage an "intervention" with President Donald Trump to tell him he has no hope of winning a second term.

Collins said that the aides were plotting an intervention because Trump is still in total denial about losing the 2020 vote to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"I'm actually being told by sources that, in recent days, the president has said he has no plans to concede this election to Joe Biden, even if his path to victory is effectively blocked, which it could be by a Biden win in Pennsylvania or in somewhere like Georgia," she said. "But despite that the president has said that he has no plans to concede this election as he has continued to push this baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him."

Continue Reading
 
 
