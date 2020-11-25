‘I’m in tears’: Americans grateful after watching Biden deliver more presidential speech than Trump

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation about the Thanksgiving holiday, encouraging Americans to keep wearing their masks and stay away from people outside of your bubble because there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel of terror.

There are reports of vaccines possibly being available to healthcare and nursing home workers by the end of the year, which could help with over-crowding in hospitals.

Biden spoke about his family’s large Thanksgivings and how hard it will be for him this holiday season without the crowd of Bidens. But he, like many Americans, are doing the right thing, he said, not just for his family but for every other family in the community.

You can see the comments below from people overwhelmed with gratitude that Biden is already bringing empathy back to the Office of the President:

Need something to be thankful for? Today, almost simultaneously, Trump was lying & urging state legislators/electors to overturn the election; while Biden reaffirmed our democratic principles and gave a calm, compassionate message of unity. The good guy won. Happy Thanksgiving — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) November 25, 2020

President-elect Biden’s Thanksgiving address came right after President Trump called into a hearing held by PA state lawmakers and again falsely claimed he won the election https://t.co/NlEcfotjNR — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) November 25, 2020

Simultaneous statements just now:

Biden: Hope, comfort, plans, a call to our better selves

Trump: STOLEN ELECTION!! (Biden's popular vote lead is now 6.25 million.

80.2 million Americans conspired to steal the election from Trump.) — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) November 25, 2020

It’s so disconcerting watching these things happen simultaneously. President Biden comforting a nation, recognizing our pain, telling us to hold on while Trump is…reading from a QAnon Mad Libs, I think? pic.twitter.com/ewC60RtcnX — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) November 25, 2020

As Trump is calling for the US election to be overturned speaking through an iPhone speakerphone, Biden is addressing the nation amid a historic health crisis ahead of Thanksgiving: https://t.co/Q0FGxdwlgX — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 25, 2020

So reassuring to hear the words of President-elect Biden address the nation pre-Thanksgiving knowing that while it will be different this year, life will resume. Trump meanwhile is screaming on speakerphone into a mike at a Wyndham Hotel in PA pretending the election is still on https://t.co/rb4eeZmlSZ — Joe Zee (@mrjoezee) November 25, 2020

The ultimate presidential transition: as Trump rants over a cellphone to rubes at a Pennsylvania hotel, Biden addresses the nation with a unifying message about fighting off the surging pandemic https://t.co/fdZWWeJpiu — Mark Follman (@markfollman) November 25, 2020

The dichotomy between a Trump speech and what Biden just said…it's beyond words. — Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) November 25, 2020

While Trump whines about losing an election, Biden talks about how difficult times have “forged the soul of the nation.” https://t.co/vtEOoaBJCn — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) November 25, 2020

This Thanksgiving eve, Trump and Biden had very different messages for America.pic.twitter.com/XjPLISBv7t — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

Trump, at one point in the early pandemic, tried calling himself a wartime president. Biden is presenting himself as one in his first non-political speech. "America is not going to lose this war. We’ll get our lives back." "Don’t let yourself surrender to the fatigue." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 25, 2020

While Biden was delivering a Thanksgiving speech today calling for national unity, Trump was tweeting baseless claims of voter fraud to incite division. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 25, 2020

Just listened to President Biden’s Thanksgiving Speech. Tears are running down my wife’s face. Tears of thanksgiving for our deliverance from tyranny. Joe is the therapeutic this country needs. He is a calming therapeutic that will help guide us out of the shit we are in. — Bruce Richardson (@BruceTheMooose1) November 25, 2020

Biden advocates unity in his Thanksgiving speech: "We’re at war with the virus, not with one another." — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 25, 2020

Biden: I've never been more optimistic about the future of America as I am right now. What a stark contrast to what Trump's been saying as this speech airs. — Laffy (@GottaLaff) November 25, 2020

Is anyone else in a puddle of tears right now after hearing that beautiful speech? I just can’t get over how it feels to hear these words after four years of what we’ve just been through… I feel overwhelmed and completely emotional… And so hopeful for the future ❤️❤️❤️ #biden — I’m SO done with this (@I_Just_Cant_80) November 25, 2020

