Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m in tears’: Americans grateful after watching Biden deliver more presidential speech than Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

President-elect Joe Biden (Photo: Screen capture)

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation about the Thanksgiving holiday, encouraging Americans to keep wearing their masks and stay away from people outside of your bubble because there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel of terror.

There are reports of vaccines possibly being available to healthcare and nursing home workers by the end of the year, which could help with over-crowding in hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden spoke about his family’s large Thanksgivings and how hard it will be for him this holiday season without the crowd of Bidens. But he, like many Americans, are doing the right thing, he said, not just for his family but for every other family in the community.

You can see the comments below from people overwhelmed with gratitude that Biden is already bringing empathy back to the Office of the President:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The triple crown of counterintelligence concerns’: Andrew McCabe details how Flynn concealed ‘contacts with the enemy’

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe outlined the seriousness of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's criminal offense — and the implications of outgoing President Donald Trump's pardon.

"It's important to remember at one point, Flynn was cooperating with Robert Mueller's investigation, but he stopped. That is unusual," said anchor Jim Acosta. "What do you make of the comment that we were discussing ... that the president appears to be trying to pardon people who were central to this Russia investigation. Is he trying to rewrite the history of the Russia investigation through these pardons?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former federal prosecutor says judge could void Trump’s pardon for Flynn — here’s how

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to President Donald Trump's pardon of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn by saying that it's entirely possible that the judge in Flynn's case could nullify the pardon.

"Just as Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to grant Barr’s corrupt motion to dismiss, I hope Judge [Emmet] Sullivan sets a hearing on whether this pardon is corrupt & hence illegal/void," said Kirschner.

https://twitter.com/glennkirschner2/status/1331713173171343368

Civil Rights attorney Andrew Laufer agreed, saying that he too wants to see how Judge Sullivan deals with the development.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Reporter busts Trump with damning list of times he previously claimed Flynn was guilty

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump decided to issue a full pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation — despite Flynn's attempt to take back his plea and Attorney General William Barr's efforts to shut down the prosecution.

Although Trump and his supporters for years have painted Flynn as a hero, that was not always the sentiment, however. As BuzzFeed News' Jason Leopold noted in a lengthy Twitter thread, Trump previously was enraged with Flynn's criminal conduct, and publicly declared him a liar.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE