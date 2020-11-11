‘Integrity still matters’: Georgia’s GOP election chief says he’ll do his job — even if Trump doesn’t like it
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — under fire from his fellow Republicans as the state count continues to favor Joe Biden — said that he intends to continue doing his job, no matter what President Donald Trump and his allies have to say about it.
“Obviously, this is a very close race and people that were on one side of the aisle don’t like the results and I get that, I’m a Republican,” said Raffensperger. “We are doing a risk-limiting audit which will include a hand count of every single paper ballot we have and those results. Obviously, we will have plenty of observers and have the results done and then we will certify the state election … if we don’t have transparency, we wouldn’t restore trust with all of our voters, so it will be a transparent open process to make sure that we can rebuild any confidence that some voters might have in the system.”
“Earlier today, President Trump, on Twitter, took direct aim at a Philadelphia election official — another Republican, not a Democrat, another Republican — for confirming, simply confirming in an interview on CNN, he has not seen any evidence of widespread fraud,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Are you worried, Mr. Secretary, you could be next if you say something that the president doesn’t like, he doesn’t like the fact that the people of Georgia have spoken and he is losing right now by more than 14,000 votes?”
“I have my job to do and I’ll follow it faithfully,” replied Raffensperger. “I think that integrity still matters.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
World leaders urged to ‘stand up for democracy’ and refuse to meet with Mike Pompeo after he denies election outcome
Responding to alarming remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, the head of an international health organization on Wednesday urged world leaders to refuse to meet with Pompeo until he acknowledges President-elect Joe Biden's legitimate victory.
A day after the White House directed federal agencies to refuse cooperation with Biden's transition team, Pompeo raised eyebrows and ire on Tuesday after asserting that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
"Foreign leaders and diplomats must stand up for democracy and refuse to meet with Secretary Pompeo until he publicly recognizes President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election."—Serra Sippel, CHANGEIn response, Serra Sippel, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE), issued a statement accusing the secretary of state of "undermining the democratic legitimacy of the United States, ignoring [Biden's] decisive victory in the 2020 general election, and encouraging political violence by spreading disinformation."
2020 Election
‘Integrity still matters’: Georgia’s GOP election chief says he’ll do his job — even if Trump doesn’t like it
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — under fire from his fellow Republicans as the state count continues to favor Joe Biden — said that he intends to continue doing his job, no matter what President Donald Trump and his allies have to say about it.
"Obviously, this is a very close race and people that were on one side of the aisle don't like the results and I get that, I'm a Republican," said Raffensperger. "We are doing a risk-limiting audit which will include a hand count of every single paper ballot we have and those results. Obviously, we will have plenty of observers and have the results done and then we will certify the state election ... if we don't have transparency, we wouldn't restore trust with all of our voters, so it will be a transparent open process to make sure that we can rebuild any confidence that some voters might have in the system."
2020 Election
Republicans haven’t changed their stripes — but why do we expect anything different?: Columnist
Five days after a red-faced President Donald J. Trump lost his re-election campaign to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, his Republican loyalists have turned out to be "as despicably ready to validate Trump’s falsehoods and authoritarian behavior as its worst critics feared," national political reporter E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote in The Washington Post Wednesday.