Intel Committee senators are scared a Trump loss will lead to constitutional crisis and enemies will take advantage
Intelligence Committee senators are concerned that a loss for President Donald Trump may lead to a constitutional crisis in the lame-duck months following the election. If that happens, senators think a foreign adversary could take advantage of the moment to cause further unrest in the United States.
Speaking to Axios, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said that it’s possible such adversaries could cause questions about the authenticity of the vote.
“This is a really dangerous moment; the only antidote is a landslide,” King said. “They don’t have to change votes. They don’t have to wipe registration rolls. All they have to do is raise doubt. All they have to do is raise enough questions so that those who are prepared to call the election fraudulent or unfair or rigged have some evidence upon which to make that claim.”
A Republican committee aide who wanted to remain nameless told Axios that doubts would come from viral Twitter and Facebook.
“By the time we realize that it’s fake, it’s way too late. Half of our country will be locked into believing one thing, and half the country is locked into believing another, and then one side will think that the other party stole the election,” the aide said.
Already Trump is speculating that there are hijinks around the election because officials are counting all of the ballots regardless of how long it takes to certify the election.
“It’s a kind of echo of 2016 … where the president and his campaign were doing things that they knew were parallel to what the Russians were doing,” King explained. “I don’t think the president is saying to himself, ‘I’m going to repeat what Russia is trying to do.’ I think he’s repeating what he thinks, which is, if I lose it’s rigged. But it happens to be also the message of the Iranians and the Russians.”
Trump told the press on Sunday that the second the polls close, he’s sending in his lawyers.
“What do you do when the leader of your party is the person providing the fuel that could conceivably be used by foreign actors?” a Republican committee aide asked.
Trump threatens ‘we’re going in with our lawyers’ immediately after the polls close
President Donald Trump went off on the Supreme Court Sunday after it was decided that states could count all of the ballots submitted even if it takes then past midnight on Election Day. There has never been a question about not counting ballots until the certification deadline, but Trump has decided that counting all of the votes presents "great danger" to America.
"I think so it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election," said Trump after landing in North Carolina. "I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over, because it can only lead to one thing, and that's very bad. You know has that thing is."
Trump Train shuts down multiple bridges in NYC — but only anti-Trump protesters arrested
Ten people were reportedly arrested Sunday afternoon during an anti-Trump protest near High Line Park in Chelsea. Nearby, a pro-Trump caravan -- or "Trump Train" as it's become known -- "blocked traffic on the Whitestone Bridge "and were allowed to move on virtually unscathed, with no evidence of any enforcement action taken," AM New York reported.
The Trump Train also blocked the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge.
When the caravan got to the Whitestone Bridge, the rally came to a stop on the bridge, with some demonstrators getting out of their cars and stopping traffic, despite having a police department escort.
‘I never imagined how terrible’: Columnist admits she wasn’t ‘alarmed enough’ in 2016 — but she is now
The Washington Post deputy editorial page director Ruth Marcus remembers four years ago like it was yesterday; on the brink of the United States' voting in its first female president, something else happened.
"On Election Day four years ago, I wrote a column I assumed would never run. It was, as you have easily guessed, about the election of Donald Trump, and it was the back-up plan," Marcus wrote Sunday. "The column is painful to reread. I never imagined how terrible the next four years would be. My tone was alarmed, but, it turns out, not alarmed enough. The column underestimated not only how appallingly Trump would behave and how poorly he would perform, but also how consistently spineless the leaders of his party, in particular the elected leaders, would respond in the face of his cruel excesses and deadly incompetence."