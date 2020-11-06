‘It is just not true’: Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit gets crushed on Fox News

On Fox News this Friday, network reporter Eric Shawn was asked about the Trump campaign’s claims that their poll watchers were denied the ability to monitor voter counters effectively.

“That’s not true,” Shawn stated. “It’s just not true.”

“The poll watchers, they are called canvas watchers — Republicans have been in that room where they’re supposed to be, standing alongside with the Democrats. There is a specific segregated penned off area for the Democratic watchers and the Republican watchers, so the claim from the Trump campaign and the President about that is not true, it is false.”

