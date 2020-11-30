Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris

Published

1 hour ago

on

Senator David Perdue. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue’s remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris’ first name as “Kamala-mala-mala.”

“I know him pretty well,” Dunne insisted. “He’s a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He made a mistake and I don’t think he’ll do it again,” he continued. “It’s hard. When you’re on the stump 18 hours a day, you know from being on TV, it’s hard to be perfect — be impeccable with your words every second at every moment.”

Dunne admitted the remarks were “regrettable” before arguing that Purdue is “superior” to his opponent, Jon Ossoff (D).

“We’ve got to the point in this country where you can’t — people are going to make mistakes,” Dunne opined. “They’re going to say things.”

“Look at the record, look at what he’s done for Georgia, look at his whole life,” he added. “He’s certainly the superior of the two candidates.”

Watch the video below from CNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative slams ‘propaganda princess’ Maria Bartiromo for fawning over Trump’s election lies

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

As enraged as President Donald Trump is with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Election Day, he isn't avoiding the right-wing cable news outlet altogether. Trump, in fact, was interviewed by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, November 29, using her show to voice his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. And conservative CNN pundit Amanda Carpenter, later that morning, was vehemently critical of Bartiromo for not challenging Trump's nonsense.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue's remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris' first name as "Kamala-mala-mala."

"I know him pretty well," Dunne insisted. "He's a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump trashed by the National Review for his ‘disgraceful’ conduct after losing to Joe Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

The editors of the conservative National Review kicked off Monday morning with an editorial calling out Donald Trump for his "disgraceful" conduct since losing the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden, saying the outgoing president is damaging the public's faith in the government.

The Review has long been the voice of mainstream conservatism since its founding in 1955 by author William F. Buckley Jr.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE