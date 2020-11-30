‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris

Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue’s remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris’ first name as “Kamala-mala-mala.”

“I know him pretty well,” Dunne insisted. “He’s a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far.”

“He made a mistake and I don’t think he’ll do it again,” he continued. “It’s hard. When you’re on the stump 18 hours a day, you know from being on TV, it’s hard to be perfect — be impeccable with your words every second at every moment.”

Dunne admitted the remarks were “regrettable” before arguing that Purdue is “superior” to his opponent, Jon Ossoff (D).

“We’ve got to the point in this country where you can’t — people are going to make mistakes,” Dunne opined. “They’re going to say things.”

“Look at the record, look at what he’s done for Georgia, look at his whole life,” he added. “He’s certainly the superior of the two candidates.”

Watch the video below from CNBC.