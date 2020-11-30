‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris
Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue’s remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris’ first name as “Kamala-mala-mala.”
“I know him pretty well,” Dunne insisted. “He’s a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far.”
“He made a mistake and I don’t think he’ll do it again,” he continued. “It’s hard. When you’re on the stump 18 hours a day, you know from being on TV, it’s hard to be perfect — be impeccable with your words every second at every moment.”
Dunne admitted the remarks were “regrettable” before arguing that Purdue is “superior” to his opponent, Jon Ossoff (D).
“We’ve got to the point in this country where you can’t — people are going to make mistakes,” Dunne opined. “They’re going to say things.”
“Look at the record, look at what he’s done for Georgia, look at his whole life,” he added. “He’s certainly the superior of the two candidates.”
Watch the video below from CNBC.
2020 Election
Conservative slams ‘propaganda princess’ Maria Bartiromo for fawning over Trump’s election lies
As enraged as President Donald Trump is with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Election Day, he isn't avoiding the right-wing cable news outlet altogether. Trump, in fact, was interviewed by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, November 29, using her show to voice his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud. And conservative CNN pundit Amanda Carpenter, later that morning, was vehemently critical of Bartiromo for not challenging Trump's nonsense.
2020 Election
‘It’s hard to be perfect’: David Perdue surrogate whitewashes racist jab at ‘Kamala-mala-mala’ Harris
Wall Street executive Jimmy Dunne on Monday defended Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) after he took a racist jab at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
While appearing as a surrogate for Perdue on CNBC, Dunne was asked about Perdue's remarks at an October Trump rally, where he incorrectly pronounced Harris' first name as "Kamala-mala-mala."
"I know him pretty well," Dunne insisted. "He's a good man that cares about people. Like a lot of people when you get on stage and you say something and you get a little laugh, he carried it too far."
2020 Election
Trump trashed by the National Review for his ‘disgraceful’ conduct after losing to Joe Biden
The editors of the conservative National Review kicked off Monday morning with an editorial calling out Donald Trump for his "disgraceful" conduct since losing the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden, saying the outgoing president is damaging the public's faith in the government.
The Review has long been the voice of mainstream conservatism since its founding in 1955 by author William F. Buckley Jr.