‘It’s not working — the lawsuits are failing’: Campaign Legal Center expert says of Trump election ‘weak’ suits

President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to sue his way into the presidency are failing, said Adav Noti, senior director of trial and litigation at the Campaign Legal Center during a CNN appearance Wednesday.

Trump has invested $3 million to have a recount in two highly-democratic counties in Wisconsin, even though it’s making him come off as a sore loser. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin compared the Biden win in 2020 to the Trump win in 2016, revealing that Biden won by more votes than Trump did just four years ago. In those cases, former Secretary Hillary Clinton and her campaign didn’t demand recounts. She conceded to Trump the day after the election once close states were called.

In Michigan’s Wayne County, Republicans were shamed for refusing to certify the election after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than twice what Trump did in 2016.

“That was unfortunate what happened in Wayne County last night, but it’s more to keep in mind that ultimately it only lasted a couple of hours, and wisely, they reversed themselves,” said Noti. “I think if they hadn’t reversed themselves, the courts in Michigan would have forced them to in short order. In the bigger picture, aside from that blip in Wayne County, the process is actually going fairly well toward certification of the presidential election in all the states around the country, the close states and the other, and we’re really moving inevitably towards the conclusion of the process when the electoral college meet next month and cast their votes.”

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are pressuring officials in Georgia to refuse to certify the election for Biden even after a 5 million-ballot recount by hand.

“Nobody should be pressuring anybody to disregard legally cast votes,” said Noti. “That’s certainly improper, to put it mildly, and maybe illegal. But, again, it’s not working. It’s failing. The lawsuits are failing. The pressure tactics are failing. Election administrators all around the country are doing their job and they are certifying the results properly and on time and legally. And each day that goes by, more states certify the results, and soon, you know, all the states that are still in question, you know, the results will be official and final and the process will be over.”

He also said that Trump’s nearly 30 lawsuits around the country are “weak and desperate” and none will ever go anywhere.

See the video below: