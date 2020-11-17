‘It’s nothing but these folks?’ MSNBC pundits stunned by Trump’s dwindling legal team

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, NBC News reporter Monica Alba commenting on the increasingly “fizzling” lawsuits from the Trump campaign challenging state 2020 election results, saying that “it’s an absolute barebones team at this point” in the wake of multiple lawyers abandoning the campaign’s effort.
MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked about the makeup of Trump’s dwindling legal team, who he said seems to now be made up entirely of the “conspiracy theorists” and “nobody serious.”
“That’s essentially because the Trump campaign has folded at this point,” she said, adding that the margin in certain states like Wisconsin “is wide enough that there’s unlikely anything that would really change the outcome — recount, audit, what have you.”
It's now been two weeks since the end of the 2020 presidential campaign and President Donald Trump still has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.
In conversations with Business Insider, former Secret Service agents pondered how agents could work to physically remove the president from the White House grounds if he barricades himself in a room and refuses to leave.
"This is such uncharted territory," a former Secret Service agent told the publication.
Officials are alarmed by President Donald Trump's efforts to jam one of his loyalists into an important role -- and warning that Joe Biden would not easily be able to displace him.
President Donald Trump tapped one of his White House attorneys, Michael Ellis, to be installed as the senior lawyer for the National Security Agency, just moments after firing his Secretary of Defense -- and the top Democrats on the Senate intelligence and armed services committees are trying block the nomination, reported the Daily Beast.