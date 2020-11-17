Quantcast
‘It’s nothing but these folks?’ MSNBC pundits stunned by Trump’s dwindling legal team

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, NBC News reporter Monica Alba commenting on the increasingly “fizzling” lawsuits from the Trump campaign challenging state 2020 election results, saying that “it’s an absolute barebones team at this point” in the wake of multiple lawyers abandoning the campaign’s effort.

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked about the makeup of Trump’s dwindling legal team, who he said seems to now be made up entirely of the “conspiracy theorists” and “nobody serious.”

“It’s nothing but these folks?” Todd asked.

“That’s essentially because the Trump campaign has folded at this point,” she said, adding that the margin in certain states like Wisconsin “is wide enough that there’s unlikely anything that would really change the outcome — recount, audit, what have you.”

Watch the video below:


Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Liar!’ Giuliani angrily denies report he tried to shake down Trump for $20K a day for legal work

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is angrily denying claims that he tried to shake down President Donald Trump for as much as $20,000 a day for his legal services.

Multiple sources are telling the New York Times that Giuliani "asked the president’s campaign to pay him $20,000 a day for his legal work," which set off a rebellion among Trump aides who refused to pay him that astronomical sum.

Giuliani tells the Times that he never asked for that much money and called out whoever told the publication that he did as "a liar, a complete liar!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-Secret Service agents ponder how to drag Trump from the White House if he refuses to leave

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

It's now been two weeks since the end of the 2020 presidential campaign and President Donald Trump still has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.

In conversations with Business Insider, former Secret Service agents pondered how agents could work to physically remove the president from the White House grounds if he barricades himself in a room and refuses to leave.

"This is such uncharted territory," a former Secret Service agent told the publication.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump is burning the whole house down’ by jamming loyalist into NSA: Officials

Published

53 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Officials are alarmed by President Donald Trump's efforts to jam one of his loyalists into an important role -- and warning that Joe Biden would not easily be able to displace him.

President Donald Trump tapped one of his White House attorneys, Michael Ellis, to be installed as the senior lawyer for the National Security Agency, just moments after firing his Secretary of Defense -- and the top Democrats on the Senate intelligence and armed services committees are trying block the nomination, reported the Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
