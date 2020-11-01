‘It’s murderous’: CNN panel lambasts Trump’s new doctor on ‘herd immunity’ as ‘a recipe for disaster’
Professor William A. Haseltine has known Dr. Anthony Fauci for 35 years and told CNN’s Erin Burnett Sunday that the inadequacy occurring in the White House’s coronavirus response team is “not only murderous, people die.”
“For the last 35 years we’ve worked together. I know of no person less political than Tony Fauci,” Haseltine said. “He’s a servant of the American people. He was dedicated to six presidents, including the highest award ever given to an American, the American Medal of Freedom he has received. He’s an American patriot. More than that, he would never deviate from the science.”
Regarding President Donald J. Trump’s newest pick to lead the response team, Scott Atlas, Haseltine said, “In America, hundreds of thousands of Americans might die because of this advice, just like in South Africa they died because Mbeki decided to pick somebody who was way out of the mainstream and believed HIV didn’t cause the disease [AIDS]. Believing masks don’t work, social distancing won’t work, promoting the idea of herd immunity is a recipe for real disaster. That’s what we’re looking at if this continues.”
Structure holding American flag at North Carolina Trump rally collapses
Behind the press area at the Hickory, North Carolina rally, two machine lifts were extended high to hoist a massive American flag at the back of the rally site. But as President Donald Trump was speaking, one of the structures appeared to collapse behind the crowd, taking down the American flag with it.
New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi captured the moment on video showing the lift on the right side falling backward against the building at the back of the rally site and detaching the flag.
Aides rushed to grab the flag, and security put caution tape around the area. Trump didn't appear to notice the ordeal.
Intel Committee senators are scared a Trump loss will lead to constitutional crisis and enemies will take advantage
Intelligence Committee senators are concerned that a loss for President Donald Trump may lead to a constitutional crisis in the lame-duck months following the election. If that happens, senators think a foreign adversary could take advantage of the moment to cause further unrest in the United States.
Speaking to Axios, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said that it's possible such adversaries could cause questions about the authenticity of the vote.