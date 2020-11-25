Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s pathetic’: John Avlon slams Trump’s ‘delusional’ fantasy that he’s winning by ‘a lot’

Published

2 mins ago

on

CNN reporter John Avlon/CNN screen shot

On CNN Wednesday, fact-checked John Avlon tore into President Donald Trump for his “delusional” claim that he’s the real winner of the election.

“Let’s not normalize that lie, because it is delusional,” said Avlon. “It’s the political equivalent of someone standing outside and saying that the sky is green, that the moon is made out of cheese and they’re Napoleon. It’s pathetic. It shows a fundamental disrespect for fact and reality, and frankly, his supporters as well. It’s a symptom of an unwell person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should not normalize it because it’s just Trump lying trying to overturn the election as he wants to do. No, he’s delusional,” added Avlon. “People who follow him are being sucked into a vortex by someone who is struggling with his own soul.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New evidence shows GOP’s David Perdue might have lied about his knowledge of stock trades: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that, despite Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) repeatedly claiming that his stock portfolio is managed by "outside" advisers, there is evidence that Perdue in fact personally made decisions on individual stock trades.

"On Wednesday, [The New York Times] reported that Perdue was investigated by the Department of Justice as it probed possible insider trading from a number of lawmakers over their investment activity around the coronavirus spread," reported Sam Brodey. "That investigation found that an executive at an Atlanta-based company called Cardlytics, where Perdue had previously served on the board, mistakenly sent Perdue a vague email in January saying changes were coming to the company."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr called dangling pardons to Mike Flynn a crime during his confirmation hearing

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the U.S. Senate in 2019 that he disapproved of the president dangling pardons to ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in exchange for his silence.

As legal expert Marcy Wheeler pointed out, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) asked Barr in his confirmation hearing, "Do you believe a president could lawfully issue a pardon in exchange for the recipient's promise not to incriminate him?"

Barr responded, "No, that would be a crime."

The question applies because it was revealed that Flynn was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller after pleading guilty. Suddenly, Flynn stopped. It's unknown if Mueller was finished with Flynn or Flynn refused to move forward with additional information. Mueller later said the cooperation was "complete" and proceedings for Flynn could move forward.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The triple crown of counterintelligence concerns’: Andrew McCabe details how Flynn concealed ‘contacts with the enemy’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe outlined the seriousness of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's criminal offense — and the implications of outgoing President Donald Trump's pardon.

"It's important to remember at one point, Flynn was cooperating with Robert Mueller's investigation, but he stopped. That is unusual," said anchor Jim Acosta. "What do you make of the comment that we were discussing ... that the president appears to be trying to pardon people who were central to this Russia investigation. Is he trying to rewrite the history of the Russia investigation through these pardons?"

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE