‘It’s pathetic’: John Avlon slams Trump’s ‘delusional’ fantasy that he’s winning by ‘a lot’

On CNN Wednesday, fact-checked John Avlon tore into President Donald Trump for his “delusional” claim that he’s the real winner of the election.

“Let’s not normalize that lie, because it is delusional,” said Avlon. “It’s the political equivalent of someone standing outside and saying that the sky is green, that the moon is made out of cheese and they’re Napoleon. It’s pathetic. It shows a fundamental disrespect for fact and reality, and frankly, his supporters as well. It’s a symptom of an unwell person.”

“We should not normalize it because it’s just Trump lying trying to overturn the election as he wants to do. No, he’s delusional,” added Avlon. “People who follow him are being sucked into a vortex by someone who is struggling with his own soul.”

