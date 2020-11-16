Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s time to boogaloo’: Militia members regurgitate Trump’s election conspiracy theories at Nevada rally

Published

39 mins ago

on

Boogaloo protesters (screengrab)

During a rally in Carson City, Nevada, this Saturday, supporters of President Trump pushed unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to Nevada Public Radio, the rally included a mix of conspiracy theorists and far-right militia members.

One of the rally speakers was right-wing radio personality Monica Jaye, who declared that “Joe Biden is not your president-elect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 200 people attended the rally, many of whom were not wearing face masks.

“I want to give you just a little bit of hope. And some people will understand this here today: Trust the plan,” Jaye said, repeating a slogan popularized by believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Rally attendee Larry Witzig is a supporter of the far-right Three Percent militia network and is also a self-described “Boogaloo Boi,” which means he supports an anti-government extremist ideology that wants to spark a second civil war.

“If this election fails, it’s time to boogaloo,” he said. “We’re going to fight.”

“If the left wants a war, we’ll give it to them,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Nevada Public Radio.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Gutless’ GOP leaders scorched for ‘hiding in the shadows’ while Trump spews lies about the election

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

In a column for CNN, editor-at-large Chris Cillizza shamed the Republican party leadership -- in particular GOP senators -- for refusing to hit the cable TV shows over the weekend over fears they might have to defend Donald Trump's attacks on the American electoral system while also claiming to have won the election that he clearly lost.

One week after election analysts stated former Vice President Joe Biden will assume the reins of power on January 20, the president has been on Twitter tear claiming he won while also promoting a bevy of claims alleging voter fraud -- all of which have been dismissed by the courts to date.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Wisconsin plaintiffs drop lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud just minutes before court hearing

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Three people in Wisconsin have withdrawn a lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.

According to the Associated Press, an attorney for the plaintiffs declined to say why the lawsuit had been dropped just minutes before oral arguments were set to begin.

"The lawsuit had sought to exclude election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties," the AP reported. "All three went strongly for President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes in the state."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s time to boogaloo’: Militia members regurgitate Trump’s election conspiracy theories at Nevada rally

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

During a rally in Carson City, Nevada, this Saturday, supporters of President Trump pushed unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to Nevada Public Radio, the rally included a mix of conspiracy theorists and far-right militia members.

One of the rally speakers was right-wing radio personality Monica Jaye, who declared that "Joe Biden is not your president-elect."

Around 200 people attended the rally, many of whom were not wearing face masks.

“I want to give you just a little bit of hope. And some people will understand this here today: Trust the plan,” Jaye said, repeating a slogan popularized by believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE