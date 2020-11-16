‘It’s time to boogaloo’: Militia members regurgitate Trump’s election conspiracy theories at Nevada rally

During a rally in Carson City, Nevada, this Saturday, supporters of President Trump pushed unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to Nevada Public Radio, the rally included a mix of conspiracy theorists and far-right militia members.
One of the rally speakers was right-wing radio personality Monica Jaye, who declared that “Joe Biden is not your president-elect.”
Around 200 people attended the rally, many of whom were not wearing face masks.
“I want to give you just a little bit of hope. And some people will understand this here today: Trust the plan,” Jaye said, repeating a slogan popularized by believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Rally attendee Larry Witzig is a supporter of the far-right Three Percent militia network and is also a self-described “Boogaloo Boi,” which means he supports an anti-government extremist ideology that wants to spark a second civil war.
“If this election fails, it’s time to boogaloo,” he said. “We’re going to fight.”
“If the left wants a war, we’ll give it to them,” he added.
