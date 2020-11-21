Quantcast
Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to a new report.These advisers may publicly act as though they believe Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can pull some kind of courtroom miracle to prove widely debunked claims of election fraud, Axios reported.“But talk to them privately, and many say Rudy Giuliani and his team are on a dead-end path,” Axios writers Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene said.“Even Jared and Ivanka think this is going nowher…

How I discovered a hole in the story of a JFK conspiracy theory

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy's assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson's dad.

But speculation about Kennedy's Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy."

Distinguished economist slams Trump administration plot to ‘sabotage’ the economy before president vacates White House

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

When President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, he will inherit not only the worst health crisis in over 100 years, but also, the economic crisis it has unleashed on the United States. Unfortunately, a decision made by outgoing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to the New York Times, won't make it any easier for Biden to handle the economy — and columnist Paul Krugman is slamming Mnuchin for it on Twitter.

Trump’s legal team humiliated after confusing Michigan with Minnesota in election fraud affidavit

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

You just cannot make this stuff up.

Donald Trump’s crack legal team Thursday filed a lawsuit alleging Michigan fraud that cited a list of seemingly irregular township voting percentages. Unfortunately, the data in a supporting affidavit might have been more persuasive had it not come from two states away in Minnesota.

Yes, it appears “MI” for Michigan is easily confused by “MN” for Minnesota if the lawyers on your “elite strike force” legal team aren’t actually all that elite. In this case, the grievous error was flagged by none other than Powerline.com, a blog authored by some extremely conservative attorneys.

