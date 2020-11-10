‘Ivanka will go to jail before Trump’: Michael Cohen reveals how the president will triage his kids
President Donald J. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen spoke with MSNBC Tuesday about his thoughts on spending time in jail – and why his former boss will send his own children to the slammer before admitting guilt himself.
“I believe Trump does go to jail and if it’s not Trump, he’ll push one of the kids, probably Don, Jr. before Ivanka… definitely, Eric before Ivanka, but Ivanka will go to prison before Donald because that’s just who he is,” Cohen said. “There is enough actions. Look, I’m suing Donald Trump right now and the Trump Organization. There is so much litigation that will come. All of the people who probably aren’t watching the show, the Republicans and the followers of Donald Trump, don’t give him your money so he has a slush fund to use your money to pay for his dirty deeds. I don’t understand what people are thinking.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
John Dean blasts ‘GOP quislings’ stand with Trump: ‘All this post-election behavior feels very, very wrong’
CNN contributor and former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean wrote a message to his Twitter followers Tuesday evening posing the question, 'Are we witnessing and experiencing a not too quiet coup by Trump and his GOP quislings? Sure seems like it."
Dean continued, "All this post-election behavior feels very very wrong. The mainstream media has been rather soft on its coverage. Although they will be out of work if Trump succeeds."
In his book, Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers, Dean "takes a hard look at the social science behind Trump's consistent following despite his cruel and despotic regime. Trump’s authoritarianism must be understood in order to be stopped."
2020 Election
GOP donors paid USPS ‘whistleblower’ $136,000 for election fraud allegations — that he just recanted
'I Donated Because I Know How Evil the Left Is' Says a Woman Who Gave $50
A Pennsylvania postal worker who became Republicans' star witness after saying he was aware of widespread ballot tampering by the U.S. Post Office has recanted his claims. GOP donors have paid him $136,000 via a GoFundMe campaign.
"Richard Hopkins’ claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in a letter to the Department of Justice calling for a federal investigation," The Washington Post reports. "Attorney General William P. Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy."
2020 Election
‘Ivanka will go to jail before Trump’: Michael Cohen reveals how the president will triage his kids
President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen spoke with MSNBC Tuesday about his thoughts on spending time in jail - and why his former boss will send his own children to the slammer before admitting guilt himself.
"I believe Trump does go to jail and if it's not Trump, he'll push one of the kids, probably Don, Jr. before Ivanka... definitely, Eric before Ivanka, but Ivanka will go to prison before Donald because that's just who he is," Cohen said. "There is enough actions. Look, I'm suing Donald Trump right now and the Trump Organization. There is so much litigation that will come. All of the people who probably aren't watching the show, the Republicans and the followers of Donald Trump, don't give him your money so he has a slush fund to use your money to pay for his dirty deeds. I don't understand what people are thinking."