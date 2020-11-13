Jake Tapper debunks the ‘tinfoil hat nonsense’ Trump is retweeting

President Donald J. Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theory litigation across the nation further tumbled down the rabbit hole Friday with his retweet of an article that was flagged by Twitter for being disputed.

The article claimed, “Nobody was following Joe Biden and he had zero support, and yet his vote count surpassed the greatest campaign in U.S. history led by President Trump.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to the incumbent president’s retweet Friday by saying, “I wonder how many folks are going to embrace this tinfoil hat nonsense, debunked by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee: ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.'”

Tapper tweeted this link to his followers, which held the following statement, in part: “The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

I wonder how many folks are going to embrace this tinfoil hat nonsense, debunked by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee: "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." https://t.co/VZFoyg9qKe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020

3/ Spoiler alert: This all ends with Trump leaving the White House and President-elect Biden being sworn in on January 20. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020