James Carville predicts Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win Georgia: ‘My reputation is on the line’

Democrats have not won Georgia in a presidential race since 1992, when Bill Clinton won the state with less than 44% of the vote in the three-way race with George H.W. Bush and H. Ross Perot.

James Carville, who was born in Gerogia, was the senior strategist for Clinton’s campaign and predicted on MSNBC that Biden would carry the state.

“I think we’re going to win Georgia,” Carville told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “I think we’re going to win Georgia. I honestly do.”

“I mean we’re heading into an election where Texas is a toss-up and a South Carolina Senate seat is a toss-up. This is something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime,” he explained. “And I’m very encouraged by polling out of Georgia, I’m very encouraged by anecdotal evidence and I’m very optimistic about Georgia. I really am.”

James Carville predicts a blowout: ‘We’re going to know the winner of this election by 10pm tomorrow night’ https://t.co/mUXHMtquvq — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 2, 2020

Carville said, “my reputation is on the line. I made the biggest most public bullish call ever and, you know, like anybody else I want to be right. Being on your show you brought me to make these predictions. I think I’m right. I’m doubling down.”

