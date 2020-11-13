Jared and Ivanka Trump will face a ‘rude awakening’ when they return to NYC: report

Despite his refusal to concede the 2020 election, most observers agree that eventually President Trump will be forced to leave the White House and return to civilian life. But so will Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ivanka’s “best friend” Georgina Bloomberg says their social lives might take a hit.
If the two White House advisors “expect to ease into other aspects of their old life in New York seamlessly, they may be in for a rude awakening,” the British tabloid reports.
“Many of the couple’s famous friends have become famous former friends in the past four years,” writes the Mail’s Laura Collins and Karen Ruiz. “Actress Natalie Portman who attended their wedding in 2009 and invited them to her own in 2012 has been a vocal critic, accusing Trump of ‘taking us backwards on civil rights.’ Emmy Rossum, who was also at their wedding, responded to Trump’s hot-mic ‘locker room’ comments in 2016 with the tweet, ‘Donald Trump thinks ‘when you’re a star,’ you ‘can do anything’ to women? Well you can’t make me vote for you you misogynistic entitled pig.'”
Ultimately, the couple will have to face the reality of “blame by association with the deeply divisive President,” the Daily Mail writes.
Read the full article over at The Daily Mail.
