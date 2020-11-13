Quantcast
Jared and Ivanka Trump will face a ‘rude awakening’ when they return to NYC: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Twitter)

Despite his refusal to concede the 2020 election, most observers agree that eventually President Trump will be forced to leave the White House and return to civilian life. But so will Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ivanka’s “best friend” Georgina Bloomberg says their social lives might take a hit.

If the two White House advisors “expect to ease into other aspects of their old life in New York seamlessly, they may be in for a rude awakening,” the British tabloid reports.

“Many of the couple’s famous friends have become famous former friends in the past four years,” writes the Mail’s Laura Collins and Karen Ruiz. “Actress Natalie Portman who attended their wedding in 2009 and invited them to her own in 2012 has been a vocal critic, accusing Trump of ‘taking us backwards on civil rights.’ Emmy Rossum, who was also at their wedding, responded to Trump’s hot-mic ‘locker room’ comments in 2016 with the tweet, ‘Donald Trump thinks ‘when you’re a star,’ you ‘can do anything’ to women? Well you can’t make me vote for you you misogynistic entitled pig.'”

Ultimately, the couple will have to face the reality of “blame by association with the deeply divisive President,” the Daily Mail writes.

Read the full article over at The Daily Mail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]rawstory.com.
2020 Election

Trump’s humiliating loss of GOP stronghold Arizona was more than John McCain’s revenge: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

In a report for CNN, Arizona Republic columnist Jon Talton cautioned Republicans believing Donald Trump's loss of normally GOP-friendly Arizona to President-elect Joe Biden was not the result of the President disparaging the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) but also a sign that the state has changed.

With the major news networks calling Arizona for Biden late Thursday night -- all but assuring Trump will be a rare one-term president -- Talson said the results from Arizona showed the state has evolved from one that produced arch-conservative Barry Goldwater.

Continue Reading

GOP governors already resisting Biden’s plan to manage the pandemic

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Republican governors are already pushing back on president-elect Joe Biden's plans to help bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The Democratic president-elect says he'll personally call GOP governors in hopes of persuading them to impose mask mandates to slow the spread of the deadly virus, but Politico reports those efforts are probably doomed to fail.

“If President-elect Biden is indeed confirmed to be the next president," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, "and he approaches me about a mask mandate, I would not be going along with a mask mandate."

Continue Reading
 
 
