Quantcast
Connect with us

Jared Kushner headed to Saudi Arabia after Middle East peace plan flops

Published

1 min ago

on

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and White House advisers Jared Kushner (center) and Ivanka Trump (right). (Image credit: White House/Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is headed to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to fix the ongoing dispute with Qatar. Kushner spent the past four years attempting to achieve Middle East peace, which Trump promised he could achieve quickly and easily.

Kushner, who built a close relationship with the Saudis while his father Charles Kushner tried to reach a deal with Qatar’s minister of finance to buy his building at 666 Fifth Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump campaign funder Tom “Barrack said he told the former prime minister of Qatar to consider investing in the Kushner Cos. property,” according to a Washington Post report in 2017.

Kushner presented his Middle East peace plan in 2019 and it has continued to flop. Kushner claimed he would develop a plan that would make it impossible for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say no to Trump. The problem, however, international relations reporter Fred Kaplan explained, is Kushner’s “peace plan” wasn’t about peace so much as it was about power.

Bringing the Saudis together with Qatar would certainly stabilize the region after the conflict reignited under Trump’s presidency.

“In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and other Sunni states severed ties with Qatar and closed their airspace and sea routes to Qatari planes and vessels,” Axios reported Sunday. “They claimed their decision was based on Qatar’s support for terror groups and relations with Iran.”

The U.S. has stronger relationships with Qatar and maintains a military presence there. Kushner has a close friendship with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner has attempted to bring the two together several times, but he’s failed each time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accompanying Kushner will be White House envoy Avi Berkowitz,” said Axios. He worked with Kushner on the failed peace plan. The move comes after Kushner held a secret meeting between Netanyahu and MBS last week. It also comes shortly after the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Read Axios’ full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump proposes hiring a ‘special prosecutor’ to go after Justice Department officials before he leaves office

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Failed incumbent’ Trump is being ignored now that his ‘mystique is gone’: Ex-GOPer Dave Jolly

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly explained that there are two problems outgoing President Donald Trump is facing: First, he is resting comfortably in his own house of denial, but second, his advisers aren't doing their jobs in walking him through his lack of options to steal the 2020 election.

"None of those advisers will actually go to work for Donald Trump," said Jolly. "Consider just among the legal community the number of reputable lawmakers that said we won't have a meritless claim because their reputation is on the line as well."

He recalled all of the times Trump bragged that he would hire "all the best people" for the White House and cabinet.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Giuliani trolled by his daughter with advice to avoid hair dyes and lying about voter fraud

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani is known for providing legal advice to his client, President Donald J. Trump, but now his Democrat daughter Caroline has a few "self-care tips" to offer her dad post-election loss.

Caroline, who is a filmmaker, penned the piece for her father last week. The article appeared in Vanity Fair and has since gone viral. One of her notable tips included, "Avoid charcoal products or anything with artificial dyes, which may result in your face oozing as you make false claims of voter fraud in Philadelphia, for example."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE