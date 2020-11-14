Jeanine Pirro epically self-owns herself on Fox News — in a single sentence

Fox News spent most of 2020 attempting to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic while pretending President Donald Trump was doing a good job responding to the virus.

The coronavirus delusion was on full display on Saturday evening as Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro complained about a surge in voting after authorities in several states made it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic.

“So I ask, why were rules and procedures changed just before the election in Pennsylvania and Georgia because of COVID?” Pirro wondered.