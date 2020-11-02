Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report

Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with “Trump,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.

“We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI,” the nonprofit organization tweeted. “We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism.”

The ADL’s mission is to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. At the time of this publication, President Donald J. Trump had not acknowledged the vandalism.

