Joe Biden celebrates his 78th birthday
President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday, exactly two months before he is to succeed Donald Trump in the White House.
Barack Obama’s former vice president is to be sworn in on January 20, becoming the oldest president in US history.
Biden’s team did not announce any particular birthday celebration for Friday.
His schedule for the day includes a meeting in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware with House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate.
Rank and file GOP senators discussing putting pressure on Trump after Giuliani debacle: CNN
GOP lawmakers who were taking a wait-and-see approach to Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud are having second thoughts about sticking by the president after the disastrous press conference held by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that began with an impression from the movie "My Cousin Vinny" and ended with hair dye bleeding down his face.
‘Numbers don’t lie:’ Walls close in on defiant Trump
Donald Trump faced growing pushback from fellow Republicans Friday for resisting Joe Biden's election victory, as the increasingly isolated president pursued his crusade against defeat in an angry stream of tweets.
Insisting against all odds that a path to victory remains viable, Trump was meeting Friday with Michigan lawmakers in a bid to pressure districts in key states to overturn the voters' will.
But logic dictates that his days in the White House are numbered, with battleground states that sealed President-elect Biden's November 3 win rapidly approaching deadlines to certify their election results.