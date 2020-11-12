‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’: Ohio’s GOP governor admits Trump lost the election on CNN

President Donald Trump is still in denial about having lost the 2020 presidential election — but Republican officials throughout the country are slowly coming around to acknowledging reality.

During an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked whether he believed that President-elect Joe Biden had prevailed over Trump last week.

“Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect,” he said. “Joe Biden is president-elect.”

DeWine acknowledged that Trump and his legal team had every right to challenge the results in a court of law — but he did not sound optimistic about the president’s chances of overturning the results.

“It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States but, look, we just all need to take a deep breath,” he said. “There is a process for all of this, you need to follow the process, and we need to move this country forward.”

DeWine closed by urging Americans to come together to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, we have a common enemy, it’s not Republicans and it’s not Democrats,” he said. “Our common enemy is this virus. This is a once-in-100-year tragedy and, you know, we’ve got to pull all of us together and that’s what I’m trying to do in Ohio.”

