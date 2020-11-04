Joe Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes: CNN
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to pick up 3 Electoral College votes from the state of Maine, according to CNN.
One Electoral College vote is still up for grabs in the state.
“Maine is one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district. Each of its two congressional districts is worth one electoral vote. The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes,” local news outlet WMTW explained.
“Maine has become a battleground state in the race for the White House and could play a critical role in deciding the next president. Early Wednesday, President Trump held a lead in the 2nd Congressional District.”
Legal expert says Trump’s rage is a losing strategy: ‘Going to court requires making actual legal arguments’
Joshua A. Geltzer, a former legal adviser for the National Security Council, on Wednesday noted that President Donald Trump has yet to make a solid legal argument as to why election results he disagrees with should be overturned.
In a statement early Wednesday morning, Trump attempted to falsely claim victory and insisted that he would take his case to the courts.
But Geltzer observed that Trump's rage and his attack on Democratic institutions would not be enough to sway judges.
Pennsylvania lt. gov. on Trump’s ‘ballot dump’ claim: ‘No different than any other random internet troll’
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) on Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump as an "internet troll" after the president suggested that illegal "ballot dumps" are taking place in the commonwealth.
During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Fetterman about a recent message from Trump on Twitter.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump wrote. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
Fetterman dismissed the remarks.
"The president is no different than any other random internet troll saying crazy things that have no basis in reality," the Pennsylvania official remarked. "That's not the case and it's not true. And Twitter constantly puts those kinds of statements on hold and none of those [have] any factual basis."