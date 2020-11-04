Joe Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes: CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to pick up 3 Electoral College votes from the state of Maine, according to CNN.

One Electoral College vote is still up for grabs in the state.

“Maine is one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district. Each of its two congressional districts is worth one electoral vote. The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes,” local news outlet WMTW explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maine has become a battleground state in the race for the White House and could play a critical role in deciding the next president. Early Wednesday, President Trump held a lead in the 2nd Congressional District.”