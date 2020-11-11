Joe Biden upset finally decided in Arizona — Democrats score 11 more Electoral Votes
The Associated Press, Fox News and Decision Desk HQ are officially projecting the Democratic Party ticket has carried the once deep-red state of Arizona.
The Arizona Republic also shows Biden as the projected winner with 99 percent of ballots in.
The AP and Fox called the state on Election Night, much to the chagrin of President Donald Trump. Decision Desk HQ has been more conservative in their calls. After a large release of data from Maricopa County, Biden is now up by more than 11,000 and there’s no pathway to victory left for Trump.
In 2016, Trump won the state’s 11 Electoral College votes by 3.5 percent points.
Bill Clinton and Harry Truman are the only Democrats to carry the state since the end of World War II.
The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Arizona. #APracecall at 12:51 a.m. MST. #Election2020 https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
The state was also called by Fox News, which reportedly angered Trump.
WATCH: Sean Hannity calls out Fox News on-air after his own network called Arizona for Joe Biden
https://t.co/AEwSBqQfa2
— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 6, 2020
Furious Trump called Rupert Murdoch and screamed about Fox News calling Arizonahttps://t.co/0OwokbFECl
— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 5, 2020
Trump campaign freaks out after Fox News declares Biden win in Arizonahttps://t.co/W1X5KIlWkO
— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s own adviser trashed recounts as ‘ridiculous’ and attempts to ‘delegitimize’ — but only in 2016
President Donald Trump's team of advisers and allies are being caught between a rock and a hard place after attacking 2016 recounts ideas and telling Democrats to quit whining. CNN's Chris Cuomo showed a supercut of several Trump officials' videos calling on Democrats to stop complaining about Trump and let him govern. That attitude has changed now that Trump lost by a large margin in the 2020 election.
When Trump won the election, former Green Party candidate Jill Stein launched a recount effort in Wisconsin. While Hillary Clinton didn't ask for any recounts, Stein raised millions to fund the effort. It was something that Trump's campaign then attacked liberals for.
2020 Election
Trump officials fear National Security Adviser will fire them if they even mention Biden’s name: report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is at the forefront of enabling the president's refusal to accept a transfer of power — and that staffers are afraid they will be retaliated against even for mentioning President-elect Joe Biden's name.
"Officials familiar with the matter noted that O’Brien has also pushed national security officials to publicly embrace the absurd Trump message that the election has not been certified and that there are still legal battles playing out across the country that could turn in the president’s favor," reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Noah Shachtman.
2020 Election
Karl Rove tells Trump to give up — he’s never going to overturn the election
On Wednesday, writing for The Wall Street Journal, Republican mega-strategist Karl Rove laid down the truth for President Donald Trump — he cannot overturn the results of the election, and he should honor democracy and American tradition by handing the reins of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
"Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden’s 0.29-point lead there," wrote Rove. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is “100% within his rights” to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome."