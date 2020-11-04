Joe Biden wins Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes — in flip from 2016

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won Wisconsin, according to calls by CNN and the Associated Press.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by beating Democrat Hillary by less than a single percentage point.

The Trump campaign has said they will call for a recount of the Badger State.

