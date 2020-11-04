Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes — in flip from 2016

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (screengrab)

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won Wisconsin, according to calls by CNN and the Associated Press.

In 2016, Trump carried the state by beating Democrat Hillary by less than a single percentage point.

The Trump campaign has said they will call for a recount of the Badger State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump escalates attacks on election integrity by expanding attacks to a Senate race

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on officials counting ballots on Wednesday.

Trump spent much of Wednesday complaining about ballots being counted, as his early lead vanished as more votes were tabulated.

He has been lashing out on Twitter, receiving fact-checks from the company for the misinformation he has been spreading about the election.

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Susan Collins will keep her Senate seat — Democrat Sara Gideon concedes: ‘We came up short’

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has held onto her seat after her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon conceded the race Wednesday morning. Republicans viewed this congressional seat as critical in hopes to continue controlling the GOP-led Senate.

Collins was ahead in the vote count over Sara Gideon by 51% to 42% with about 85% of the expected vote tallied, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Kanye West notches some 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 White House bid

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

The United States was on knife's edge Wednesday waiting for electoral results, but the fate of one candidate was clear: Entertainer Kanye West will not win the 2020 presidential race -- but still has future aspirations.

The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received approximately 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.

His numbers were less than a pin drop in a razor-thin presidential race, with Democrat Joe Biden holding the slimmest of leads over Republican incumbent Donald Trump as many ballots were still being counted in key states.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE