John Bolton declares Mike Pompeo ‘delusional’ — and says he ‘eviscerated his credibility internationally’
On CNN Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton tore into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his claim that “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
“That sounds like something we might hear in Russia, not here in the United States of America,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “How dangerous is this?”
“Well, I think it’s delusional for Mike to say that, and I must say, I think he has eviscerated his credibility internationally because I think there are very few people, even in the United States government, who believe that is the case,” said Bolton. “I don’t know why he had to have that briefing and I don’t know why he felt he needed to make that statement, maybe other than to avoid being fired like others are being throughout the administration. But it’s delusional.”
“This isn’t just about President Trump pouting about the results, but he is preventing the president-elect of the United States getting intelligence briefings and blocking the start of the formal transition,” said Blitzer. “At what point does this refusal to concede create, potentially, a national security threat?”
“I don’t think we are there at this moment but, you know, this reflects a fundamental flaw in the president transition law,” said Bolton. “The idea that the administrator of GSA is going to make the decision to whom to give access to transition materials, that needs to be fixed next year.”
“Reasonable people ought to be able to work out a way here for the protection of the American people, even if you say we still think Trump is going to win, you have to admit there is at least a possibility Biden might win,” said Bolton. “We need to make sure both of them are prepared on national security matters, for sure, and honestly on the coronavirus pandemic, which is the major domestic issue we have. So a reasonable person in the Oval Office today would do that … I don’t think Trump will do that, but that is what a good president would do.”
Mass layoffs at the Republican Party leaves staff in shock: CNN
In political operations, campaigns and parties generally staff up ahead of the election, but it's typically understood that its seasonal work likely to end after the election. That wasn't the case for the GOP, where the staff was left in shock after learning that many would be laid off ahead of the holidays, CNN.com reported.
As CNN's John Harwood said Monday, the Trump 2020 campaign staff will likely get their final paycheck on the 15th. At the RNC, a fundraising blitz is underway trying to retire President Donald Trump's campaign debt under the guise of legal challenges to the electoral loss.
Kayleigh McEnany busted for shamelessly ‘trying to kill confidence in our democracy’ on CNN
CNN's John Avlon on Tuesday busted Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for shameless hypocrisy in trying to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon documented how McEnany had once regularly mocked Democrats who refuse to accept the results of past elections.
"Democrats are being sore losers," she said back in 2018. "They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election."
Avlon then contrasted this with the statements she made this week denying that President Donald Trump had decisively lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Bill Barr has ‘dragged the DOJ to ‘rock bottom’ with ‘new low’ Trump vote fraud probe: Ex-federal prosecutor
CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Tuesday tore apart Attorney General Bill Barr for authorizing probes into purported voter fraud in states where President Donald Trump narrowly lost the 2020 presidential election.
Honig started out by saying that Barr's attempt to challenge the results of the 2020 election were unprecedented for a sitting attorney general.
"I thought Bill Barr had already dragged the DOJ to rock bottom, and now we've found a new low," he said. "I just want to make sure people understand this: I worked at DOJ for eight years. This is not normal, this is dangerous. As a DOJ alum it's painful to watch this and I know other DOJ alums feel the same."