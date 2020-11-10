John Dean blasts ‘GOP quislings’ stand with Trump: ‘All this post-election behavior feels very, very wrong’

CNN contributor and former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean wrote a message to his Twitter followers Tuesday evening posing the question, ‘Are we witnessing and experiencing a not too quiet coup by Trump and his GOP quislings? Sure seems like it.”

Dean continued, “All this post-election behavior feels very very wrong. The mainstream media has been rather soft on its coverage. Although they will be out of work if Trump succeeds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his book, Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers, Dean “takes a hard look at the social science behind Trump’s consistent following despite his cruel and despotic regime. Trump’s authoritarianism must be understood in order to be stopped.”