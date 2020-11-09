John Fetterman ridicules Pennsylvania GOP for elections audit: ‘Math doesn’t care about your feelings’

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman laughed at Republicans in the legislature you plan to “audit” the vote in the state.

Fetter posted three emojis of a snoring face in his statement.

“Math doesn’t care about your feelings,” Fetterman wrote.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but there is zero evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania except for a registered Republican in Luzerne county that tried to vote for his dead mom,” he said.

“You can also audit a ham sandwich but it’s not gonna change anything,” Fetterman added.

