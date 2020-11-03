John King on Biden’s Ohio lead: ‘It’s just a buffet of possibilities’ to run up Electoral College win
While the votes were being tabulated on election night, CNN correspondent John King marveled at Joe Biden’s lead in Ohio, which he said offered a “buffet of possibility” to run up an electoral vote margin.
“It just tells you the menu,” King said, reflecting on Biden’s chances in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. “It just tells you that he has more options anyway and if you can add Ohio to that, then it’s just a buffet. I mean it’s a buffet of possibility to run it up and to take away the president’s map.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
US Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection Tuesday, ensuring that the most powerful Republican in Congress will remain in the chamber for another six years.
McConnell was leading his Democratic challenger, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, by 19 percentage points with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, and Fox News and The New York Times called the race.
"You've given me the honor of a lifetime," McConnell said in a victory speech in Kentucky. "I'll always be grateful. I will never let you down."
The Republican power broker, 78, has been an important ally on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump, helping him confirm a record number of federal judges over the past four years.
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will slip from his 2016 Electoral College totals
In an interview Tuesday night, former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she believed Donald Trump would hold on to win, but he wouldn't match his 2016 e Electoral College total.
According to a report from Politico, Conway was asked about the president's prospects of being re-elected and told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that she was cautiously optimistic.
“If we can protect the 2016 map and even sacrifice a state here or there — we don’t want to — we still feel like we can get over 270 tonight,” she explained.
2020 Election
Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Florida lead proves Black Lives Matter is ‘unappealing’ to ‘non-white voters’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday blamed Black Lives Matter after President Donald Trump pulled ahead of Joe Biden in Florida.
As the votes continued to be counted on election night, Carlson blasted pollsters and celebrated Trump's support from the Hispanic community.
"If you live in the world I live in, you know, the media world, the political world, not many people believed the president had any chance whatsoever," Carlson said. "This was going to be a blue wave. This was going to be an early night. And again, we don't know the outcome."
"You have to ask yourself, why is that?" he continued. "Why is the demonstrated reality so different from what purportedly smart people said it was going to be? I don't know the answer to that."