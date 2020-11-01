Quantcast
John Oliver mocks ‘Harvard’s shiniest mistake’ Jared Kushner for racist slam Black people don’t want to be successful

Published

1 min ago

on

john oliver and jared kushner
John Oliver roasts Jared Kushner (Photo: Screen capture)

HBO host John Oliver took a shot at White House son-in-law Jared Kushner for his racist statement this week that Black Americans have the drive and “want to be successful” as much as the president does.

Calling him “Harvard’s shiniest mistake,” Oliver mocked Kushner’s racist comment with a hearty, “f*ck you, Jared.”

“I guess we should all be applauding you for wanting to be born to a billionaire real estate developer, then wanting your father to pledge $2.5 million to Harvard not long before you were admitted and for wanting to marry the daughter of the world’s most successful liar,” he went on.

He wondered if only Black fetuses could have the ambition and drive that Kushner did.

See the video below:


