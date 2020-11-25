Quantcast
Connect with us

Judges have hit the Trump campaign with dozens of brutal rulings — here are some of the most scathing

Published

3 hours ago

on

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale (Twitter)

Out of the nearly three-dozen failed lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed challenging the 2020 election results, judges have fired back at the campaign’s effort in notable scathing ways, and the New York Times has compiled some of their snarky rulings.

Pennsylvania:

“Perhaps Plaintiffs are right that guards should be placed near drop boxes, signature-analysis experts should examine every mail-in ballot, poll watchers should be able to man any poll regardless of location, and other security improvements should be made,” said Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on October 10. But the job of an unelected federal judge isn’t to suggest election improvements, especially when those improvements contradict the reasoned judgment of democratically elected officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas:

“At virtually any point, but certainly by October 12, 2020, plaintiffs could have filed this action,” said Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, on November 2. “Instead, they waited until October 28, 2020 at 9:08 p.m. to file their complaint and did not file their actual motion for temporary relief until midday on October 30, 2020 — the last day of early voting.”

Georgia:

“To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law,” said Judge Steven D. Grimberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, on November 19.

Read more at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pardons his disgraced national security advisor Michael Flynn

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The strange truth about our Trump addiction

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.

Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A critical mass of civil servants, elected officials and judges rebuffed Trump’s attempts to overturn the election: op-ed

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Wednesday, columnist Thomas Friedman says that after President Trump spent the last three weeks refusing to acknowledge that he’d lost the election, Americans should be especially thankful this Thanksgiving that we had a "critical mass" of civil servants, elected officials and judges who did their jobs.

"It was their collective integrity, their willingness to stand with 'Team America,' not either party, that protected our democracy when it was facing one of its greatest threats — from within. History will remember them fondly," Friedman writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE